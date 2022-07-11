Blackpink Set To Perform An Online Concert In PUBG Mobile

Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games revealed there will be a new online concert coming to PUBG Mobile as Blackpink will perform live. The two parties previously collaborated on the launch of their 2020 record simply called The Album, so it makes perfect sense the K-Pop group would work with them again. The event, which will play out like concerts held in Free Fire and Fortnite, will run from July 22nd to 23rd and July 29th to 30th in North & South America, and July 23rd to 24th and 30th to 31st across the rest of the world. The concert will coincide with the launch of Version 2.1, which will also be launched this month. You can read more about both down below.

Fans will live the true Blackpink experience, not only by coming to the concert, but also by obtaining the custom-made performance suits the group will be wearing during their performance. The outfits will be available for players to obtain beginning July 23rd through August 31st, the eye-catching outfits worn by Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are sure to make players sparkle on the battlefield. Players can secure their free tickets in-game starting July 15th, and preload the Concert Resource Pack the very next day, which is required to join the concert. From July 19th, players will be responsible for bringing the Blackpink energy to PUBG Mobile. By gifting the artists in game, promotional material will begin to appear- the more gifts shared, the more promotional material! There are also special rewards to be won every day, from simply logging in to completing themed challenges. But it won't just be Blackpink's current music on show. A Special Track and new music video, designed and created specifically for this collaboration with PUBG Mobile, will be released very soon in the game and our social media channels! A true audio and visual extravaganza, make sure to stay tuned for more information!

Bright lights are soon replaced with dusty sandstorms, as the new Themed Game Mode, Ancient Secret: Arise is now available to play. Enter through Themed Maps on Ranked mode, in either Erangel, Miramar, or Livik, and experience the furious Sandstorm Zone that randomly blows at the start of every match. However, brave players who venture in will be rewarded with Scarab Charms, which can be used to return to the battlefield after being defeated, only once per match. Players can also pass through the Quicksand Path to enter the Emperor's Temple, move the Sand Giant and hop on the Ancient Secret to reveal the Pharaoh's spoils. Loot the area or battle an ancient enemy to earn Primordial Water, allowing players to recover all health and energy. Several Scarab Ruins and Jackal Ruins can also be found throughout the battlefield. Solving their puzzles or defeating the mummified guardian will earn players valuable crates. Desert Merchants can also be found, whose supplies with unbelievable discounts can be bought from random locations on the map. Finally, look out for Scorpion Crates across the map that are filled with supplies.