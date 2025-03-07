Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: bleach, Bleach: Rebirth Of Souls, Tamcosft

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls Releases New Reverse Fate Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, as the team are preparing for the game's release in just two weeks

Article Summary Explore the epic showdown between Ichigo and Sosuke Aizen in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls' Reverse Fate trailer.

Playable characters include Byakuya Kuchiki, Soi Fon, and Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez for thrilling battles.

Unleash your sword skills using each character's unique abilities to change battle's course dramatically.

Outmaneuver opponents with key combos and enter an awakened state for special moves and new powers.

Bandai Namco and developer Tamcosft released a new trailer for there upcoming release of Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, as they showed us the Reverse Fate trailer. Essentially, this is the game's story trailer, as they are having longtime fans relive the Rise of Ichigo, one of the most iconic storylines from the franchise that builds to an epic showdown between Ichigo and Sosuke Aizen. We also get to see many of the different characters from 30 playable heroes and villains on the roster, including Byakuya Kuchiki, Soi Fon, and, Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez. Enjoy the two-minute opening movie above as the game arrives on March 21 for PC and consoles.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

Awaken the blade within you and reverse your fate in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls! Engage in thrilling battles with powerful sword abilities and characters from this legendary anime franchise. In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, players can engage in thrilling, action-packed battles with iconic characters from the legendary anime franchise, including Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado (Chad). Players can use each character's moves, or Zanpakuto action, to knock down their opponent's reishi in a 1-v-1 action battle, reducing their konpaku, or overall health bar. After damaging their opponent, players can unleash key combos to destroy multiple konpaku and turn the tide of battle. Accumulate Fighting Spirit while attacking to enter an awakened state and unleash a special move.

Unleash Your Sword: Choose your favorite character and unleash their unique sword abilities! Take advantage of each character's unique abilities and command the flow of battle to find an opening that spells defeat for your enemies.

Choose your favorite character and unleash their unique sword abilities! Take advantage of each character's unique abilities and command the flow of battle to find an opening that spells defeat for your enemies. Defeat Enemies with a Single Strike: In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, a single strike can spell defeat for your opponent. Change the situation dramatically with the swing of your blade!

In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, a single strike can spell defeat for your opponent. Change the situation dramatically with the swing of your blade! Reverse Fate and Awaken Your Power: The more desperate the situation, the more powerful you become. Overturn the tide of battle and unlock new forms and new blades in the heat of battle to bring victory from the edge of defeat!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!