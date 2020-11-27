Bless Unleashed Reveals Details For Changes Coming To PC

Neowiz revealed a number of changes will be coming to the PC version of Bless Unleashed when the game eventually releases. The devs have released some details of the changes that will be implemented after they ran a beta this month. However, even though we know about these changes, they still haven't attached a release date to it. You can read more here as we have snippets of the updates below.

#1 Improvement – Skill Input Key Change

In order to make player combat experience a little more dynamic, we decided to change the key skill input method. We are reviewing improvements in various areas, but the specific modification to be talked about today is that we have changed having to hold a button for skill input to a simple Toggle! Rejoice!

#2 Improvement – Control Customization

A special tutorial on control customization has been added to provide players with effective training for customizing their experience on PC. For instance, we realize that many PC users use a mouse with buttons 4 and 5. For a more convenient operation, these buttons will also be available for Bless Unleashed PC. It's perfect for your more advanced gaming mice!

#3 Improvement – Sprint Improvement

Another major content that users have mentioned since the Steam CBT was in response to controls. Although it wasn't an issue with the gamepad, we've improved some of the awkward keyboard/mouse controls or movement!

#4 Improvement – Addition of an Auto-Run Toggle Key

Due to the nature of an Open World game, it isn't easy to move around from one place to another without your wrist or fingers getting fatigued. In order for players to smoothly enjoy the world of Bless Unleashed on PC, we have added an auto-run toggle key! Modifications will be made to automatically maintain a running or walking state by pressing a specific key.