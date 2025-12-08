Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blightstone, Unfinished Pixel

Blightstone Confirms Early Access Release in January

The turn-based strategy roguelike game Blightstone will be released into Early Access, as the game will drop in late January

Article Summary Blightstone launches in Early Access January, bringing turn-based strategy with roguelike elements.

Defend the Earthglass Crystal and battle the demon overlord Korghul across ever-changing maps.

Master environmental tactics—control grass, water, and dynamic weather to alter each battle’s outcome.

Unlock unique skills, harness status effects, and learn from every defeat to conquer the Blightstone.

Indie game developer and publisher Unfinished Pixel has confirmed that their latest game, Blightstone, will be released into Early Access next year. The team dropped a new trailer, which you can watch here, letting players know the game will arrive in a limited capacity on January 20, 2026. Enjoy the footage above as we wait out the next six weeks.

Blightstone

Here in the world of the Blightstone, you'll find deep strategy, blended seamlessly with roguelike progression. Your mission? To protect the Earthglass Crystal, and deliver it to the Infernal Rift. Only by doing this will you be able to destroy the demon overlord Korghul, and shatter the Blightstone itself. Die, die, and die again. Cunning and keen wit (though looking at our options, even a solitary spark of wit will have to suffice) are key to saving this realm. Use the environment to your advantage with objects, enemies and even the weather itself providing strategic opportunities and challenges. Each failure providesan invaluable opportunity to learn and collect new skills to help your next adventure.

The Environment Is Yours to Command: Hide in long grass or burn it to stop enemies using it for cover. Gather enemies in water to amplify electric attacks. Use every advantage you can get to shatter the Blightstone.

Hide in long grass or burn it to stop enemies using it for cover. Gather enemies in water to amplify electric attacks. Use every advantage you can get to shatter the Blightstone. Harness the Weather to Your Advantage: Dynamic weather will have an impact on Adventurer's strategies. Dense fog obscures the battlefield, rain will amplify electric attacks and strong winds will affect accuracy. It can bring as many benefits as it does drawbacks, as long as you pay attention.

Dynamic weather will have an impact on Adventurer's strategies. Dense fog obscures the battlefield, rain will amplify electric attacks and strong winds will affect accuracy. It can bring as many benefits as it does drawbacks, as long as you pay attention. Master a vast skillset: Unlock a wide range of active and passive combat skills for our troop of adventurers and for the Earthglass crystal itself. Mater melee, ranged, area of effect and grappling skills, and combine them for heavy-hitting combos.

Unlock a wide range of active and passive combat skills for our troop of adventurers and for the Earthglass crystal itself. Mater melee, ranged, area of effect and grappling skills, and combine them for heavy-hitting combos. Status effects that sting: Bleeding, poison, binding, stun or burn, dozens of combat conditions can swing the course of each battle. Just remember it won't always swing your way!

