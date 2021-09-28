Blizzard Announces Plans For 2021 Hearthstone World Championship

Blizzard Entertainment revealed their plans for the 2021 Hearthstone World Championship as it will take place online this year. The company tried to put something together, but due to the travel constraints of multiple countries and the ride in the Delta variant of COVID-19, the pandemic put the kibosh on any plans they had to hold a formal in-person event anywhere. So to keep things safe, they will be keeping this tournament online. This year's World Championship will take place from December 18th-19th, as the top eight players from around the world will compete for their share of the $500k prize pool and a spot in the Hall of Champions.

It's a shame they weren't able to hold a tournament for this championship in person, as it has been nearly two years since they held one going all the way back to the Arlington tournament back in February 2020. With any luck they'll be able to get back on schedule in 2022. You can read more about the championship and who has already qualified below.

Be sure to follow the conclusion of Hearthstone Grandmasters over the next few weeks, as players battle to fend off relegation while hoping to join the other World Championship competitors in December, only on YouTube. Here are the first four competitors to secure their spots at the Hearthstone 2021 World Championship: Facundo "Nalguidan" Nahuel Pruzzo – Grandmasters 2021 Season 1, Americas

Wataru "Posesi" Ishibashi – Grandmasters 2021 Season 1, Asia-Pacific

David "Frenetic" Neila Quiñones – Grandmasters 2021 Season 1, Europe

Huang "KZGXiaobai" Dehui – Gold Series, China The final four competitors to head to Hearthstone World Championship will be decided in the coming weeks. Grandmasters 2021 Season 2 concludes on October 10, where the champions for the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe will be decided. Following the conclusion of Grandmasters Season 2, the final spot will go to China's Gold Series champion, which will be determined in early November.