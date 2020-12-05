Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Bunnelby

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of this week's Kalos Celebration Event, let's take a deep dive into Bunnelby's lore.

Dex entry number 659, Bunnelby is a pure Normal-type species from the Kalos Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Six. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Digging Pokémon," this is what Bunnelby's Dex entry says:

They use their large ears to dig burrows. They will dig the whole night through.

Bunnelby evolves into Diggersby, which takes on the expected dual typing of Normal/Ground-type. It shares the classification of "Digging Pokémon" with Bunnelby. It is known to be the natural prey of the Generation Eight Pokémon Corviknight which is known as the most powerful Flying-type Pokémon from the Galar region. No wonder this little guy loves to dig so much.

For fans of the anime, Bunnelby has a handful of appearances. The trainer Clemont is shown to have a Bunnelby in Kalos, Where Dreams and Adventures Begin! It appeared again in A Trip Down Memory Train! Though it has not yet debuted in the United States broadcast, the Pokémon Journeys: The Series character Goh is set to catch a Bunnelby.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Bunnelby:

Y: It has ears like shovels. Digging holes strengthens its ears so much that they can sever thick roots effortlessly.

Sword: It excels at digging holes. Using its ears, it can dig a nest 33 feet deep in one night.

Shield: It's very sensitive to danger. The sound of Corviknight's flapping will have Bunnelby digging a hole to hide underground in moments.