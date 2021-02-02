Blizzard Entertainment Reveals More Details For BlizzConline

Blizzard Entertainment dropped a few new details today about what's to come for BlizzConline happening from February 19th-20th, 2021. We now know the all-digital event will be held across six channels of programming that will take place on Twitch, no word yet on Youtube or other sources. Much like the in-person convention, developers will be sharing the latest news they've been holding onto, followed by panels, interviews, cosplay contests (with details to be revealed), and esports competitions. The event will also be celebrating the company's 30th anniversary this month, and are doing so with a special set of Celebration Collections you can buy and claim anniversary rewards and other items to display in Blizzard games. We have more details from the company below.

Day one of BlizzConline will kick off at 2pm PT on Friday, February 19, with an opening segment that includes a first look at some of the latest game content now in development. Then for the next three-plus hours, players will have the option to tune in to one of six different themed channels digging deeper into the games they're most interested in. Day two will pick back up at 12pm PT on Saturday, February 20, with multiple channels once again, until the event concludes later that afternoon. On this second day, Blizzard will be answering players' questions through Q&A sessions and shining a spotlight on its global player community, including the winners and outstanding entries in the Community Showcase cosplay, movie, talent, and art contests and exhibitions. Players who miss out on events as they're broadcast will be able to watch them after they premiere (also free) in the BlizzConline video archives. A detailed schedule of events and segments will be announced in the weeks leading up to the show. In addition to the anniversary celebration activities taking place during and around BlizzConline, an array of commemorative in-game goodies is available for sale starting today, giving players fun new ways to mark the epic occasion in their favorite Blizzard games during BlizzConline and beyond. Players can now pick up one of three Celebration Collections in the Blizzard Shop on Battle.net.