Blizzard & Girls Who Code Partner On Virtual Summer Immersion Program

Girls Who Code has partnered with Blizzard Entertainment this year for their 2021 Virtual Summer Immersion Program. Blizzard has been a sponsor of the program since 2018, as this will offer a chance for high school girls to be introduced to a mix of computer science, sisterhood, and exposure to careers in technology. For those who don't know about it, this is a free two-week introductory computer science program for current 9th – 11th graders (rising 10th – 12th-grade girls and non-binary students). Along with it being free, GWC offers $300 need-based stipends to cover tech and living expenses for those who qualify. If you're interested in this or have a teen who is, you can register to be a part of the program here. But you only have until March 19th to do so before they start picking who will be a part of the program. We have a couple quotes below from today's announcement.

"Last year, in response to COVID-19, Girls Who Code transformed our in-person summer coding programs to a virtual offering in a matter of weeks, making it our highest priority to serve the most vulnerable girls," said Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls Who Code. "We're thrilled to report that it worked—and that it's here to stay for 2021. This is a win for our girls, our organization, our country." "Our virtual program this year will incorporate all the same best practices in digital learning that we implemented last year—including shorter days, live and asynchronous instruction, project-based learning, and office hours," said Dr. Tarika Barrett, COO of Girls Who Code. "And, importantly, we continue to design and refine for the girls who need us most—those lacking access to WiFi, hardware, or adequate learning spaces—so that they can participate in our programs and gain access to the highest-paying, fastest-growing jobs in the global economy."