Blizzard Reveals Details For Hearthstone Masters Tour Undercity

Blizzard Entertainment released new details about their upcoming Hearthstone Masters Tour Undercity event and how to watch it. As you might suspect from the past year's worth of tournaments, this one yet again will be broadcast online only with players coming in from around the globe in their own homes due to the pandemic. This time around the "location" is in the Undercity as we pretend to be surrounded by pits of acid and grey stone, watching 32 of the top players from different regions of the world go head-to-head in a new round of battles to determine another champion for the Master's Tour. All of which will be broadcast this weekend from November 19th-21st on YouTube. Here's a few added details from the team about the format as well as the rewards you can get in-game for watching.

Hearthstone Masters Tour Undercity matches will be played online using 4-deck, best of five Conquest format with a ban. The top 32 players that don't already have invites will receive one for the first Masters Tour of 2022! Day 1: 4 rounds of Swiss pairings.

4 rounds of Swiss pairings. Day 2: 4 rounds of Swiss pairings.

4 rounds of Swiss pairings. Day 3: Top 16 players advancing into a single-elimination playoff round, followed by the Top 8 players competing for the title of Masters Tour Champion! For qualified players, please check the full tournament schedule for information regarding mandatory player check-ins, round start times, and more. Qualified players should familiarize themselves with our rules and policies. YouTube Drops: You can earn up to two Year of the Phoenix card packs this weekend as you watch Hearthstone Masters Tour Undercity! On any of the above YouTube channels, watch two total hours to receive one pack and two more hours for your second. Time watched is cumulative throughout the weekend, so even if you can't watch for the full four hours in one sitting your time will still count toward earning the Drops.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Masters Tour Undercity Trailer (https://youtu.be/vQQJRXVacho)