Blizzard Reveals Latest Update For Hearthstone Heading Into February

Hearthstone is getting a brand new update headed into February 2022 with a few new additions, an event, and some upgraded items. The 22.2 Patch is adding buddies into Hearthstone: Battlegrounds that will give you a special minion to call your own, along with an update to the Mercenaries Village that will add new training areas, and a new Lunar Year event that will kick off the first week of February. We have the primary notes below for all the new additions, most of which will kick in on January 25th. For finer details, you can check the link above.

Hearthstone: Battlegrounds Buddies (Jan 25): Every battle's better with a buddy! In this patch, we'll be introducing a new Battlegrounds Buddy System! A Battlegrounds Buddy is a special minion that's unique to each Hero, designed to synergize with that Hero's gameplan. New combat system: The "Buddy Meter" fills up during combat!

Buddies are unique per Hero, 75 heroes and their own unique Buddies will be available.

Each Buddy copy earned acts like a minion while in-hand and on the board Mercenaries Village Update (Jan 25): The Training Grounds have come to Mercenaries! The Training Grounds is a new space for the Village that allows player's Mercenaries to passively gain experience as they do Bounties with other Mercs, play other game Modes, or even when they're sleeping! New addition to the village – Training Grounds –Mercenaries can be sent to gain passive XP

New Mercenaries: Balinda Stonehearth, Captain Galvangar, Lokholar, Wrathion, Sinestra

New Bounties and Feature Updates, including Oval-Art of Portraits & Mercenaries Card Back Book Of Mercenaries: Tavish Stormpike (Feb 1) The hunter Tavish Stormpike must overcome the Frostwolves, Horde mercenaries, angry Troggs, his own family, and food poisoning! Can he stomach it?

Defeating all 8 bosses in this linear adventure will reward 1 Hunter pack, containing only Hunter cards from Standard.

Special Tavern Brawl – Tavish vs. Rokara (January 26)

Play as Tavish or Rokara, and select one of your mercenary companions to represent your Hero Power

Unique dialogue interactions available for each combination of characters

First time win will reward one Standard pack, containing cards from all of Standard Hearthstone Lunar New Year (Feb 2-16) All players will receive the FREE Dancing Lion Card Back from January 25 to February 8!

Lunar Blessing Tavern Brawl (Feb 2-9)

Quests (Feb 2-16)