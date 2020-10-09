Bloober Team Will Release The Medium On December 10th

Bloober Team revealed today that they will be releasing their upcoming game The Medium on PC and Xbox Series X/S in December. The game was revealed over the summer as part of Microsoft's big presentation about the next Xbox console, and while we've seen a lot, we had yet to get a date until today. Now we know the game will be released on December 10th. As an added bonus, the devs are giving away a new track, "Marianne's Theme" by Arkadiusz Reikowski, from the original soundtrack as a free download via Steam. The game looks absolutely terrifying and may be one of the best indie breakout hits for the console once it drops. You can check out the latest release date trailer below as the company gears up for a next-gen release.

The Medium gives players access to two visually distinct worlds simultaneously – the real world and the spirit world through dual-reality gameplay that has been patented by Bloober Team. Players will find themselves in the body of Marianne, a medium hounded by visions, living and interacting across the two worlds through her psychic energy. The creative minds behind such acclaimed titles as Blair Witch, Observer and Layers of Fear debut a brand new video that gives you a closer look at the dual-reality world, showcasing the game's dark art style inspired by Polish artist Zdzisław Beksiński, and his dystopian surrealist work. Bloober Team's artists have closely studied Beksiński's paintings to bring the visually distinct and nightmarish atmosphere to life, pairing it with an evocative score from Arkadiusz Reikowski and Akira Yamaoka to create a truly eerie experience.