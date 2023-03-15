BloodPop Launches New Game Studio Called Genpop Interactive BloodPop decided to form a new video game studio called Genpop Interactive, bringing on several game industry pros to lead the way.

Grammy-winning songwriter and producer BloodPop announced they have launched a new video game studio with industry vets called Genpop Interactive. According to the announcement this morning, the studio currently has over 25 developers, all of whom are experienced creators who have been working in the industry for years with decades of experience in production, AI, design, and development. With titles such as League of Legends, Halo Infinite, Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption II, and The Sims under their collective belts. The company's first project is being labeled as an "ambitious third-person shooter with novel movement and combat mechanics." The company recently raised $6.5M in seed funding, led by Makers Fund, with participation from 1Up Ventures, led by Xbox co-creator Ed Fries, and Good Smile Company. We got a series of quotes for you below from the team about this new venture.

"At a time when low-risk tolerance among established studios has resulted in predictable re-releases capitalizing on millennial nostalgia, Gen-Z is eager for new IP that speaks to them, and has a long legacy that defines their generation. Major studios have become complacent, relying on giving the Weekend at Bernie's treatment to their old IP with their publicly traded necromancy. We aren't just on a mission to create the next great game, but nurture the generation of popular culture." said BloodPop, CEO and game director, Genpop.

"It's a serendipitous partnership with Makers Fund, Good Smile, and 1Up, with each investor uniquely positioned to help us create the absolute best gamer content for audiences around the world," said Aubrey Tennant, co-founder and COO of Genpop. "We believe that we are uniquely positioned to change the shooter genre with a layered social world that changes based on feedback from the community. We can't wait to share it with more people in the coming months."

"The team at Genpop, led by BloodPop and Aubrey, have created an incredible game world, shaped by players and that expertly blends the best game, music, and pop culture," said Andrew Willson, Makers Fund. "Genpop is building a cross-media experience with a new IP that will give players the ability to shape the social elements of their favorite game. It will be a destination for the next generation for years to come."