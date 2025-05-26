Posted in: Games, Plaion, Video Games | Tagged: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Drops New Paid Content Addition

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II recently released its first paid DLC, as players can get their hands on Brushes With Death today

Article Summary Kingdom Come: Deliverance II launches first paid DLC, Brushes With Death, now available for $5.99.

Embark on new quests with Henry, helping a mysterious artist uncover his secrets in a branching storyline.

DLC introduces Shield Painting, letting players customize shield designs with diverse colors and patterns.

Free 1.3 update adds Horse Racing DLC, featuring horse racing and mounted archery in challenging courses.

Earlier this month, developer Warhorse Studios and publisher Plaion dropped the first paid DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. The DLC is called Brushes With Death, as it serves as the first of three narrative expansions that branch out the main story of the game. You'll see a number of new content additions beyond just the narrative, as you now deal with not being all that well-liked by your countrymen. The game also got a free 1.3 update for anyone who owns the title. We have more details below as the DLC will run you $6.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II – Brushes With Death

Delve into a new storyline in Brushes with Death, where Henry must help a mysterious artist uncover his enigmatic past. In a series of quests spanning both maps of the Kingdom Come: Deliverance II world, Henry must find, persuade, and sometimes eliminate a host of familiar and unfamiliar characters to help his new friend complete the most important painting of his life. Discover the answers to the many questions that surround this eclectic character. Who and what is he? How does he know so much? And why does he carry around a painted human skull? In addition to new quests, Brushes with Death features a brand-new and unique feature to visually modify your shield, choosing from a variety of patterns and colors to reflect your personal style with Shield Painting.

Saddle up for two new in-game challenges that focus on horse racing and mounted archery in the free Horse Racing DLC as part of the 1.3 update. All new horse racing contests will see you compete against three opponents across a series of routes and difficulties designed to push your horse-handling skills to the limit. Test your observation skills, accuracy, and intuition in the archery contests that have you riding along a premade course while shooting targets from horseback. Brushes with Death is available now for $5.99. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Gold Edition or Expansion Pass owners will automatically receive the new content. Unlock the full experience with Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Gold Edition, which includes the base game, Gallant Huntsman's Kit, and Expansion Pass (containing access to all three paid story DLCs and Shields of Season passing pack).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!