Bō: Path Of The Teal Lotus Releases New Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Bō: Path Of The Teal Lotus as the game has been released for PC and consoles today.

Explore a hand-drawn world inspired by Japanese folklore as celestial fox Bō.

Master acrobatics and a bō staff in this 2.5D action platformer with Metroidvania elements.

Battle folklore monsters and unlock abilities with Bō's shapeshifting staff.

Humble Games and Squid Shock Studios dropped an official launch trailer for Bō: Path of The Teal Lotus as the game is out today. The team dropped the new trailer to show off the title for those who hadn't checked it out yet, giving you a better idea of the story and the gameplay. Enjoy it above as the game is out now on PC and all three major consoles.

Bō: Path Of The Teal Lotus

Flow with acrobatic grace and agility through a mysterious world of myth and legend in Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, a colorful hand-drawn adventure inspired by Japanese folklore. Undertake a mystical journey as Bō, a celestial blossom (fox tentaihana) descends from the heavens to fulfill a mysterious ancient prophecy. Use your legendary bō staff to bounce and glide fluidly through an otherworldly realm of hand-drawn, dreamlike landscapes, strange and adorable yokai, and massive monsters summoned from ancient legends of Japan. Explore a diverse and interconnected world in a 2.5D side-scrolling action platformer with Metroidvania elements. Journey to a haunted castle, a thriving Japanese-inspired metropolis, and many more strange and wondrous places—then find ways to travel back and fully explore newly unlocked paths and surprises.

Navigate the world's platforming challenges with acrobatic precision, elegance, and finesse. Use Bō's distinctive move-and-reset system to reach new areas efficiently or recover when your footing flounders. Brew and drink arcane teas to unlock powerful new abilities for Bō's shapeshifting staff. Mash foes with the Mochi Mallet, unlock new movement techniques like the Lotus Dash and Grappling Gun, and gracefully power up along your journey. Each colorful Daruma doll you discover can be upgraded and summoned to the battlefield, where these adorable and powerful allies can deploy spells and other spectacular abilities to aid you in combat. Challenge massive, awe-inspiring monsters drawn from Japanese folklore! You'll need to call upon all of the knowledge and acrobatic skills you've gained to vanquish these powerful adversaries and advance further in your quest.

