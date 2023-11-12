Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Ziggurat Interactive | Tagged: Boiling Point: Road To Hell

Boiling Point: Road To Hell Returns To PC This Tuesday

Ziggurat Interactive is bringing back an FPS title nearly two decades later as Boiling Point: Road To Hell arrives on PC this week.

The 2005 FPS classic by Deep Shadows now boasts improved stability and EFIGS support.

Embark on an intense quest in a 25 km Realian Valley with no loading interruptions.

Manage relationships with factions to navigate a mix of weaponry and transportation.

Ziggurat Interactive will be bringing back an FPS classic this week as they are releasing Boiling Point: Road To Hell for PC on GOG and Steam. Originally created by Ukrainian game studio Deep Shadows and released in 2005, the game was not an immediate hit as it was buggy as hell when first launched. But after the original publisher, Atari, released a patch, it became a cult favorite. Now, 18 years later, the game has been revitalized and made available for modern PC platforms and will be released this Tuesday, November 14. We have more info and a trailer below from the team.

"The road to hell, in this case, is walked by Saul Myers, a member of the French Foreign Legion whose daughter, Lisa, has gone missing while working as a journalist in the fictional South American country of Realia. Without hesitation, Saul books a flight to Realia and embarks on a daring and incredibly dangerous mission to find his daughter. The tangled web of political corruption and a building civil war threatens to plunge Saul deeper than he can handle, yet only one thing matters: finding Lisa. Boiling Point: Road to Hell was initially published by Atari and released in 2005 and was part of a wave of role-playing shooter titles that included Far Cry, S.T.A.L.K.E.R, and Saints Row. In this PC re-release, you can enjoy an unfiltered narrative experience, more gunfire and explosions than you can shake a glowing red barrel at, and major improvements to the game's stability from current developer Big Boat to make this the definitive Boiling Point experience. Further, the game features EFIGS language support, with English voice acting and French, German, Italian, and Spanish (ES) subtitles."

The Realian Valley is a 25 km by 25 km area of jungles, outposts, estates, and cities that comprises the playing area, with no loading screen or level transitions to interrupt the experience. Your Reputation Precedes You: Begin the adventure with no immediate enemies and manage your relationships with factions, including the police, guerrillas, the mafia, indigenous tribes, bandit groups, and more, to create friends and foes.

Begin the adventure with no immediate enemies and manage your relationships with factions, including the police, guerrillas, the mafia, indigenous tribes, bandit groups, and more, to create friends and foes. Guns, Bombs, and Automobiles: Take up an arsenal of weapons and a variety of transport options, including trucks, tanks, helicopters, planes, and boats, to explore the jungles and rivers of Realia and cut down anyone who stands in your way.

