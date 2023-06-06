Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: death stranding, Kojima Productions

Death Stranding: Director's Cut Is Coming To Mac This Year

Those of you who on a Mac or any device running iOS will be happy to know Death Stranding: Director's Cut is coming your way.

Kojima Productions announced today that they will be releasing Death Stranding: Director's Cut for Mac and other iOS devices. According to the info the company released today, this will be the exact same version PC players received, giving you the definitive edition of Hideo Kojima's first game from his own studio, only formatted to be used on Apple-related devices. We got more info about the release below as it is currently available for pre-order for $40.

"A new era for gaming on Mac is here. Thanks to the power of Apple silicon, now tens of millions of Macs can run demanding games with outstanding performance, exceptional battery life, and breath-taking visuals," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. "We're thrilled Death Stranding: Director's Cut will be coming to the Mac later this year. Developers around the world can harness our powerful tools in Metal 3 to deliver incredibly responsive gameplay with high frame rates to more players than ever before."

For those yet to discover Death Stranding: Director's Cut, the definitive version includes the 'Ruined Factory' location, a treacherous underground compound packed with fresh dangers, and the game's protagonist Sam Bridges now has a wealth of new delivery assists, from cargo catapults and ramps to a stabiliser function. Melee combat has been amped up with enhanced moves such as the drop kick, whilst the new Maser Gun pacifies enemies with electricity. Finding the perfect weapon loadout is now achievable thanks to the new firing range location, whilst vehicles can be raced on the new racetrack minigame. Sam can even ride Buddy Bots to traverse the wastelands with greater ease. The ground-breaking experience from legendary game creator Hideo Kojima also features the acting and voice talents of Norman Reedus as Sam Bridges, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, and Lindsay Wagner.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!