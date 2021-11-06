Bomb Club Deluxe Is Headed To Steam In Q1 2022

Lozange Lab and developer Antoine Latour revealed this week that they are planning to release Bomb Club Deluxe on Steam in Q1 2022. This is a fun strategy title in which you'll be making all sorts of special bombs that do wacky things to clear the board and solve intricate puzzles in which nothing must be left remaining. It's a wonderfully clever game with a lot of fun tricks to do and bomb types to remember to get rid of things in a quick way. You can see the latest trailer for it down below as we wait to see what the proper release date for it will be.

Bomb Club Deluxe is a puzzle game full of whacky bombs and explosive challenges! Place your bombs on a grid in such a way as to make them all explode in one single chain reaction; put hats on your bombs to give them additional effects, and try to launch the fireworks to increase your score! Bomb Club Deluxe features dozens of different bombs and hats, hundreds of levels, as well as a story and a cast of characters that will accompany you in your bomb-filled adventures!

There's no place like the Bomb Club for those who love making bombs and watching them explode. But someone seems to have forgotten the golden rule of the club: bombs are for fun, not for evil! They scattered bombs everywhere and it's up to you to stop them… Join Maggie, Ian, Jon and Blake as they try to identify the culprit and clean up this mess the only way they know how: by blowing stuff up! Meet the Laser bomb, the Black Hole bomb, the Magma bomb, the Smoke bomb… There are more than 20 bombs to discover, each with their own effect. Being an expert artificer is no easy task… But the Nitronomicon will always be at hand to remind you what they all do. Years of bomb research are compiled in this book, so keep it close!

Hats are the pinnacle of bomb technology. Put one on a bomb and it will get a new effect! With the Party hat, the Hard hat, the Top hat and other fashionable headgears, you'll never lack options and your bombs will never lack style! More than 200 hand-crafted levels are waiting for you, with different level types. Choose your path, explore the map at your own pace, and unlock new stuff as you progress. There is much to discover, and hours of explosive challenges to overcome. Who knows what's waiting for you at the end of it all?