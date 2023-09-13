Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Bombirdier, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go

Bombirdier Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Our Bombirdier Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will teach Trainers how to battle this Shiny-capable Paldean Pokémon in Tier Three Raids.

A new Season of Pokémon GO has begun. It's called Adventures Abound, and it kicks off with an unusual September loaded with exciting content, including the release of Paldean Pokémon and Ultra Unlock bonuses. When it comes to Raids, we have the return of Ultra Beasts in Tier Five Raids, returning Megas in Mega Raids, and Zapdos with their Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all Season. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Bombirdier in Tier Three Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Bombirdier Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Bombirdier counters as such:

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Dazzling Gleam

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Electrivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Bombirdier with efficiency.

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Electrivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Bombirdier can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Bombirdier is likely one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

