Boomer Shooter Gravelord Receives January Release Date

After being announced over the Summer, the new boomer shooter Gravelord now has a release date coming up in just a few weeks

Article Summary Fatbot Games' Gravelord, a boomer shooter, launches on Steam Early Access on January 22, 2025.

Inspired by classics like Doom, players control Queedo the Gravedigger against dark armies.

Unique features include Tarot Cards, a Level Editor, and comic book collectibles.

Enjoy fast-paced combat, retro level design, and upgradeable weapons in Gravelord.

Indie game developer and publisher Fatbot Games have confirmed their boomer shooter Gravelord is set to be released later this month. In case you haven't seen the game, this will take you back to the days of DOOM and Quake as you play a hulking gravedigger putting the dead back where they belong. The devs confirmed the game will arrive in Early Access on PC via Steam on January 22, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer as we wait for the game to arrive in two weeks.

Gravelord

Gravelord is a fast-paced first-person shooter in the vein of Doom, Quake, and other great classics from the 90s. The main character, Queedo the Gravedigger, dumb as hell but strong as a horse, is out fighting against the armies of darkness with his trusty Total Uber Shovel. With a powerful, hard-hitting arsenal of guns at his disposal, each with unique effects that change the way he combats his foes, the minions of evil are set to ride a one-way ticket back to hell! Use special Tarot Cards that unlock new powers to help Queedo ease the souls of his enemies into the afterlife. Find perfect synergies and build your own unique deck of cards that fits your playstyle. Gravelord will also include a level editor that will allow players to create their own maps and even whole episodes when the full game launches!

Fast-Paced Combat: Run and jump around the levels like a complete badass, and smack the living crap out of enemies, using an arsenal of classical guns.

Run and jump around the levels like a complete badass, and smack the living crap out of enemies, using an arsenal of classical guns. Retro Level Design: Explore hand-crafted levels built for fun rather than realism that naturally guide you to your next objective. Find deviously hidden secrets and various power-ups.

Explore hand-crafted levels built for fun rather than realism that naturally guide you to your next objective. Find deviously hidden secrets and various power-ups. Badass Protagonist: We're bringing back the sassy remarks like Duke Nukem mixed with the rotten charisma of Frankenstein's monster.

We're bringing back the sassy remarks like Duke Nukem mixed with the rotten charisma of Frankenstein's monster. Tarot Cards: Collect magical cards to significantly boost your power and combat options, find the best synergies, and build up your own deck that fits your playstyle.

Collect magical cards to significantly boost your power and combat options, find the best synergies, and build up your own deck that fits your playstyle. Spectral Shovel: Dash around using your Shovel to get to places quickly and confuse your foes.

Dash around using your Shovel to get to places quickly and confuse your foes. Gun Upgrades: Upgrade your guns to unlock additional brutal fire modes and synergies.

Upgrade your guns to unlock additional brutal fire modes and synergies. Comic Book: Collect pages of a comic book to piece together the backstory of the game.

Collect pages of a comic book to piece together the backstory of the game. Level Editor: Use the integrated Level Editor to make levels or even whole episodes of your dreams.

