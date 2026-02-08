Posted in: 2K Games, Borderlands, Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2k Games, Borderlands, Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 Announces Bounty Pack 2: Legend of the Stone Demon

Borderlands 4 has announced that it will release Bounty Pack 2: Legend of the Stone Demon near the end of the month fo February

Article Summary Bounty Pack 2: Legend of the Stone Demon adds new story content, special loot, and a themed Vault Card.

Pearlescent gear, a new rarity tier above Legendary, debuts and will drop for all Borderlands 4 players.

Story Pack 1, Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned, launches in March with new missions and dark horror themes.

Meet C4SH, the first new playable Vault Hunter in Borderlands 4, with unique Action Skills and skill trees.

2K Games revealed the next pack of content coming to Borderlands 4, as players will soon get their hands on Bounty Pack 2: Legend of the Stone Demon. This is designed to be a short story for players to dive into, offering more narrative content, bonus loot, and a themed Vault Card. That last one will contain 24 cosmetics and four re-rollable pieces of gear, which will be unlocked through gameplay. We have mroe details below as the pack will launch on February 26, 2026.

Borderlands 4 – Bounty Pack 2: Legend of the Stone Demon

Alongside Bounty Pack 2, a major update will be released that marks an exciting addition to Borderlands 4's loot chase with Pearlescent gear—a new rarity tier with power levels superior to even Legendary gear. This new rarity will be available to all players regardless of what edition of Borderlands 4 they own (though certain pieces of Pearlescent gear are exclusive to Bounty Pack 2).

The first Story Pack for Borderlands 4, Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned, will launch in March and introduces multiple main missions and side missions set in a new zone of Kairos, new gear to earn, and heaps of new cosmetics. This Story Pack centers on the return of the indomitable fan-favorite Ellie, and focuses on a cosmic horror theme with a bloodier, darker tone. Players can now wishlist Story Pack 1 on Steam. Stay tuned over the next few weeks as we reveal more details!

Also included in Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned is the first new playable Vault Hunter in Borderlands 4: C4SH. A former casino dealer bot, C4SH is now a drifter who chases the probability-breaking highs of cursed eldritch artifacts. Similar to the other Vault Hunters in Borderlands 4, C4SH has three unique Action Skills to choose from, and can enhance his abilities via three branching skill trees full of powerful passives, Augments, and Capstones.

Players that own Borderlands 4 Super Deluxe Edition are automatically granted access to all of the content from the Bounty Pack Bundle (Bounty Packs 2, 3, 4, and 5) and Vault Hunter Pack (Story Packs 1 and 2), while Borderlands 4 Deluxe Edition grants the Bounty Pack Bundle. Bounty Packs and Story Packs are also available for individual purchase.

