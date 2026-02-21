Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bounce Castle, Robot Monkey Brain

Bounce Castle Gets New Demo Ahead of Steam Next Fest

Get a taste of the upcoming physics-based strategy RPG Bounce Castle as the devs released a free demo ahead of Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Try the Bounce Castle demo now, released early ahead of Steam Next Fest for hands-on gameplay.

Master physics-based strategy in a bouncy world filled with traps, puzzles, and fast-paced combat.

Defend vital Flow Crystals, upgrade heroes, and face off against goblins, slimes, and tricky bosses.

Every run offers new regions, randomized arenas, and unlockable teams with unique powers and abilities.

Indie game developer and publisher Robot Monkey Brain has released a new demo fo the game Bounce Castle ahead of Steam Next Fest. Jumping the gun on the event, this is a physics-based strategy RPG in which you'll have to navigate your characters across the playing field with different movements and abilities to take the enemies out. But as the name suggests, a lot of the mechanics to this are a little extra bouncy, which you'll need to get used to. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the demo is available now and will be a part of the event from February 23 until March 2.

Bounce Castle

Bounce Castle is a physics-based strategy RPG where precision, planning, and chaos collide! Players carefully aim and sling their team of heroes across hazard-filled arenas, using a wide range of skills and abilities to outsmart and outclass enemies in an effort to protect the precious Flow Crystals, which power your heroes. Each of the game's several unique Regions presents players with a gauntlet of traps, puzzles, and tactical decisions, culminating in a colossal boss battle with members of the diabolical and uptight organization know as The Order!

Along the way, players can upgrade their heroes' unique abilities to suit their playstyles. But tread carefully! With limited resources and danger in every corner, each sling and ricochet comes with risk. Players will face gruesome goblins, slippery slimes, and skeletal scoundrels… not to mention tons of traps and curveballs that would absolutely love to ruin a good run. Each Region is a leap into the unknown, and every decision brings players one bounce closer to the final showdown with The Order's Queen in Bounce Castle's corrupted Throne Room!

Tactics Without the Grid: A tactical game with no grid and no hexes. Bounce around obstacles, ricochet shots, or boop enemies into pits. Think pinball meets pool meets mini‑golf… with swords and fireballs.

A tactical game with no grid and no hexes. Bounce around obstacles, ricochet shots, or boop enemies into pits. Think pinball meets pool meets mini‑golf… with swords and fireballs. Defend the Flow Crystals: Protect the Kingdom's Flow Crystals at all costs or lose your main resource: Flow. Run out of Flow and it's game over, pal. Game over.

Protect the Kingdom's Flow Crystals at all costs or lose your main resource: Flow. Run out of Flow and it's game over, pal. Game over. Physics Meets Strategy: Enemies telegraph their attacks, giving you a chance to counter strategically. Sure, wiping them out is ideal, but limited Flow means clever plays will often win the day.

Enemies telegraph their attacks, giving you a chance to counter strategically. Sure, wiping them out is ideal, but limited Flow means clever plays will often win the day. A Hero's Armory of Abilities: Discover dozens of abilities, each with its own brand of strategy and chaos. Blast foes away with Gust or line up precision shots with Piercing Arrow.

Discover dozens of abilities, each with its own brand of strategy and chaos. Blast foes away with Gust or line up precision shots with Piercing Arrow. An Ever-Changing Kingdom: Each Region features a variety of randomized Chambers that keep every run feeling fresh. New layouts with new hazard placements and new surprises with every run.

Each Region features a variety of randomized Chambers that keep every run feeling fresh. New layouts with new hazard placements and new surprises with every run. Unlockable Teams: Complete achievements to earn Unlock Tokens and gain access to new Hero teams, each with their own unique skills, abilities, and mechanics.

