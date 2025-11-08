Posted in: Books, Diablo, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Diablo, insight editions

Diablo Is Getting a New Cocktail Recipe Book This Week

Fans of Diablo are getting a cocktail book this week, as those looking for a drink can make one based on the world of the game

Insight Editions announced this week that they have a new cocktail book on the way based on he world and characters of the game Diablo. The book is called Diablo: Drinks, Potions, and Elixirs, and as you might imagine, it comes with dozens of recipies based on the characters, items, and world of the iconic game franchise. Some of them being deep cuts that only fans would be able to pick up on, which makes it a little extra demonic that you need some knowledge to know some of the references. We have more details about the book for you here as it will officially be released on November 11, 2025.

Diablo: Drinks, Potions, and Elixirs

As darkness threatens to engulf Sanctuary, precious few are willing to stand against it. Those that do should take heed of this tome, the collected knowledge of Sanctuary's most skilled alchemists. With potions, elixirs, and vittles tailored to the various fighting classes, barbarians, druids, sorcerers, rogues, necromancers, and the like will find easy, step-by-step instructions to concoct powerful tinctures and hearty provisions. Complemented by 144 pages of fascinating Diablo lore and beautiful full-color photography, adventurers are certain to cherish this prize, worthy of any treasure goblin.

