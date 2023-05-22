Bounty Hunter Has Returned To Old School RuneScape Old School RuneScape has a new mode, so to speak, as Jagex has brought back the popular 2007 mode Bounty Hunter for you to play.

Jagex has brought back a fan-favorite mode for Old School RuneScape, as players can jump into the fun and excitement that is Bounty Hunter. The PvP mode took the game by storm back when it was introduced nearly 15 years ago, and is still one of the most talked-about additions to the game that longtime players experienced. Now you can jump back into the glory days of fighting other players, with a few changes made to make sure it doesn't feel like a slaughter to new players or a time to dominate by experience hands. We got more info and the trailer for it below.

"Bounty Hunter is a PvP minigame that debuted in 2007 and saw players entering into three craters, each with a combat level cap, to duke it out for glory and loot. This return to Bounty Hunter will implement a few changes which will make the minigame a more approachable venture for PvP beginners. A new, quick matchmaking tool will be used to pair players with combatants of similar combat skill level, so there will always be a fair fight. This minigame takes place in a dedicated arena called the Crater. Each player will be assigned a target when they enter the crater, and the victors are rewarded with the target's loot (as is standard) and additional emblems that can be exchanged for unique items."

"Rewards include Statius' Armour, Vesta's Armour, Zuriel's robes, as well as access to Ancient Warrior Weapons including Statius' Warhammer, Vesta's Longsword, Morrigan's Throwing Axe and more. There are certain items that can be imbued with special enchantments that enhance their magics when used in Bounty Hunter combat. These include the Dark Bow, Dragon Mace, Dragon Longsword, Abyssal Dagger and more. This year, the Old School RuneScape team began the process of adding a new skill for the first time in the game's 10-year history. Passing the pitching stage, the new skill, Sailing, will now enter refinement before it is put before the community for the lock-in vote."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!