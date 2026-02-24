Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Box Knight, We Made A Thing Studios

Box Knight Launches Free Steam Next Fest Demo

Fight off the toxicity of a workplace that has gone dark in Box Knight as a free demo is now available for Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Box Knight demo is now free on Steam Next Fest, offering a taste of its comedic roguelike action RPG gameplay.

Battle twisted coworkers and toxic office chaos with cardboard weapons in a fast-paced side-scrolling adventure.

Unlock upgrades, abilities, and customizations as you fight to climb corporate levels and defeat the monstrous CEO.

Experience bold comic-book visuals and look forward to local co-op in the full release planned for Q2 2026.

Indie game developer and publisher We Made A Thing Studios (one of the best names we've seen in a while, by the way) has released a free demo for their latest title, Box Knight. This is a comedic roguelike action RPG title where you're an office worker in a toxic environment, trying to save the place from the darkness that has consumed it in the silliest way possible. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the demo is live for Steam Next Fest until March 2, with the full game coming sometime in Q2 2026.

Box Knight

The office has fallen into darkness. A toxic workplace has twisted once-happy employees into grotesque and dangerous creatures. The company needs a hero. Or two. By day, you're just another office worker trying to survive the week. But when the clock hits 5PM on a Friday, you become the Box Knight: protector of the office realm, wielder of cardboard weapons, and last line of defence against corporate corruption. Fight your way through the office department by department, clearing desks and boardrooms as you climb the tower. Take on the chaos alone or team up in couch co-op to liberate the workplace together. Your ultimate goal: reach the top floor and defeat the CEO in glorious battle… or fall, regroup, and come back stronger next week.

Fast, Tactical Side-Scrolling Combat – A punchy action RPG combat system inspired by classic brawlers. Easy to pick up, harder to master, with a focus on positioning, timing, and smart decision-making.

A punchy action RPG combat system inspired by classic brawlers. Easy to pick up, harder to master, with a focus on positioning, timing, and smart decision-making. Adapt to Survive – Enemies aren't just there to be punched. Some can't be hit from above, others require piercing attacks, and some explode if jumped on. Learning how and when to attack is key to surviving each run.

Enemies aren't just there to be punched. Some can't be hit from above, others require piercing attacks, and some explode if jumped on. Learning how and when to attack is key to surviving each run. Upgrade Between Screens – Power up your Box Knight between levels with new cardboard weapons, abilities, and upgrades. Perform well and you'll be rewarded with even more upgrade choices to shape your build.

Power up your Box Knight between levels with new cardboard weapons, abilities, and upgrades. Perform well and you'll be rewarded with even more upgrade choices to shape your build. Roguelike Progression Between Runs – Death is not the end. Earn resources to unlock permanent upgrades, new weapons, and stat boosts between runs, gradually turning your Box Knight into an unstoppable office legend.

Death is not the end. Earn resources to unlock permanent upgrades, new weapons, and stat boosts between runs, gradually turning your Box Knight into an unstoppable office legend. Couch Co-op – The demo focuses on a solo experience, while the full release will allow players to team up locally in couch co-op and take on the office together.

The demo focuses on a solo experience, while the full release will allow players to team up locally in couch co-op and take on the office together. A Bold Comic-Book World – The comic-book art style brings Box Knight's absurd office fantasy to life, from grotesque co-workers and over-the-top executions to desks, cubicles, and corporate décor gone very wrong.

The comic-book art style brings Box Knight's absurd office fantasy to life, from grotesque co-workers and over-the-top executions to desks, cubicles, and corporate décor gone very wrong. Customise Your Corporate Crusader – Unlock helmets, uniforms, weapons, and cosmetics to design your own Box Knight. Saving the office is serious business. Looking good while doing it is essential.

