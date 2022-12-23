BraveNine Story Receives New Holiday Update To Cap Off 2022

Neowiz has released a new update for BraveNine Story as they basically gave players a holiday update with a bunch of Christmas stuff. The update is now live and has an event tied to it that kicks off today and runs all the way until January 5th. During this time, you'll be able to experience a brand new Christmas Substory, as well as unlock a specially-themed costume for completing it that will only be around for a limited time. You can also snag some free in-game goodies for logging in during three different attendance events. Along with all this new content will be some holiday magic spread throughout the game, including in the lobby with a specially-themed background, exclusive Christmas music, and a line dedicated to the holidays from Elin. Here's more info from the devs on the event.

"The Christmas Substory, "Christmas Hiring, offers players the tale of a mercenary who receives a mysterious request from Santa, the big man himself. The mercenary sets off on an epic adventure that provides players with numerous substories to complete. If all are finished ahead of January 3rd, players will unlock the epic Santa Costume as a reward. The community will also enjoy the three special New Year attendance events. Those opting to log in for these special events will receive in-game gifts, including Roxanna's Box, Red Slime, Diamond, Arena Sword, and Ink. The in-game shop has also been updated to bring even more holiday cheer to the community. Players can check out the two new seasonal costumes, Rudolph Beatricé and Christmas Lucrezia."

"Lastly, BraveNine Story developers have provided players with numerous quality-of-life improvements in the update. These include spots where monster difficulty has been eased to facilitate smoother gameplay. The UI has been updated, and a "Bookmark" function has been added so players can move easily through stages based on difficulty while in story mode. Lastly, combat speed has been adjusted to allow a faster, smoother experience."