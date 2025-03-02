Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astra Logical, Castle Craft
Castle Craft Drops Free Demo Ahead Of April Release
Castle Craft dropped a free demo during Steam Next Fest as the developers are planning to release the game sometime in April
Indie game developer Twin Earth and publisher Astra Logical released a free demo for Castle Craft ahead of the game being released next month. The demo is out now as part of Steam Next Fest, as you get to check out a small portion of the game showing off the building mechanics, epic battles, and terraforming. You can still play the demo for a bit, as we're basically waiting for the team to confirm when the game will be out in April.
Castle Craft
Dive into an epic siege sandbox where you can build massive castles in a fully destructible voxel world. Prepare your economy and defend your fortress against relentless hordes of quirky enemies in magnificent battles that combine mayhem with physics-driven fun. Castle Craft is the ultimate mashup of voxel sandbox shenanigans, action-packed gameplay, and horde defense madness. Relentless and regularly evolving hordes of enemies are going to fling themselves at your dream castle on a regular basis. But you get the luxury of a veritable smorgasbord of traps and mechanics that can be combined for maximum destruction!
- Fully Destructible Voxel World – Everything in Castle Craft can be built, destroyed, or altered using magic and physics-based mechanics.
- Dynamic Siege Battles – Face relentless, evolving hordes of enemies that challenge your strategies and defenses.
- Castle Building & Resource Management – Automate your economy and construct a fortress using a variety of materials and architectural styles.
- Unique Magic Abilities – Alter the landscape in real-time with powerful magical abilities to turn the tide of battle.
- Insane Siege Weaponry & Traps – Lay intricate defenses with physics-driven traps and massive siege weapons.
- Strategy & Chaos Combined – Balance castle upgrades, troop training, and personal combat to overcome enemy attacks.
- Sandbox Creativity Meets Horde Defense – Experiment with different fortification and combat strategies in a game where no two battles play out the same.