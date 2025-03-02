Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astra Logical, Castle Craft

Castle Craft Drops Free Demo Ahead Of April Release

Castle Craft dropped a free demo during Steam Next Fest as the developers are planning to release the game sometime in April

Article Summary Experience the free Castle Craft demo during Steam Next Fest and preview epic siege battles firsthand.

Explore a fully destructible voxel world where castles are built, altered, and demolished with magic.

Engage in dynamic siege battles against evolving enemy hordes armed with powerful traps and weapons.

Manage resources, cast unique spells, and strategize defenses in this high-energy sandbox adventure.

Indie game developer Twin Earth and publisher Astra Logical released a free demo for Castle Craft ahead of the game being released next month. The demo is out now as part of Steam Next Fest, as you get to check out a small portion of the game showing off the building mechanics, epic battles, and terraforming. You can still play the demo for a bit, as we're basically waiting for the team to confirm when the game will be out in April.

Castle Craft

Dive into an epic siege sandbox where you can build massive castles in a fully destructible voxel world. Prepare your economy and defend your fortress against relentless hordes of quirky enemies in magnificent battles that combine mayhem with physics-driven fun. Castle Craft is the ultimate mashup of voxel sandbox shenanigans, action-packed gameplay, and horde defense madness. Relentless and regularly evolving hordes of enemies are going to fling themselves at your dream castle on a regular basis. But you get the luxury of a veritable smorgasbord of traps and mechanics that can be combined for maximum destruction!

Fully Destructible Voxel World – Everything in Castle Craft can be built, destroyed, or altered using magic and physics-based mechanics.

– Everything in Castle Craft can be built, destroyed, or altered using magic and physics-based mechanics. Dynamic Siege Battles – Face relentless, evolving hordes of enemies that challenge your strategies and defenses.

– Face relentless, evolving hordes of enemies that challenge your strategies and defenses. Castle Building & Resource Management – Automate your economy and construct a fortress using a variety of materials and architectural styles.

– Automate your economy and construct a fortress using a variety of materials and architectural styles. Unique Magic Abilities – Alter the landscape in real-time with powerful magical abilities to turn the tide of battle.

– Alter the landscape in real-time with powerful magical abilities to turn the tide of battle. Insane Siege Weaponry & Traps – Lay intricate defenses with physics-driven traps and massive siege weapons.

– Lay intricate defenses with physics-driven traps and massive siege weapons. Strategy & Chaos Combined – Balance castle upgrades, troop training, and personal combat to overcome enemy attacks.

– Balance castle upgrades, troop training, and personal combat to overcome enemy attacks. Sandbox Creativity Meets Horde Defense – Experiment with different fortification and combat strategies in a game where no two battles play out the same.

