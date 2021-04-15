Brawlhalla Gets A New Legend With Reno The Bounty Hunter

Ubisoft added a brand new legend to Brawlhalla today as players can now tangle with the legendary bounty hunter, Reno. The latest legend is a four-armed bug-looking hunter who has a little robot companion and is looking to claim any and all bounty money on the other fighters in his path. We got the full move list and a trailer below, as you can start playing the character today. Well, for 7,200 in-game gold that is.

Introducing Reno, the greatest space cowboy tracker. After tracking down the most vicious outlaws with his four pearl-handled lazblasters and robot companion Orbot, Reno now fights for prize money in Valhalla, dreaming of winning enough to stake himself a little ranch on the Ifing river. Reno blasts his Brawlhalla enemies away with the following signature attacks for each weapon: Blasters Signature Attacks Neutral Signature – Reno charges with all four of his Blasters, then shoots four huge energy blasts up into the sky.

Side Signature – Reno flies forward and shoots continuously more giant energy blasts.

Down Signature – Reno flies up and hovers in spot continuously shooting attempting to trap opponents in his energy shots. Orb Signature Attacks Neutral Signature – Reno uses energy rope to hit his enemies, then his Orb comes in to spike them down with a blast of energy.

Side Signature – Reno flies forward swinging his Orb around his head in an energy lasso.

Down Signature – Reno jumps and flips forward shooting his Orb's energy blasts down below him. If he hits this off stage, it will spike enemies. Reno, available for 7200 Gold, launches with three skins, each one coming with two weapon skins and available for 140 Mammoth Coins each: Ferrymoth Reno

Widowmaker Reno

Desperado Reno