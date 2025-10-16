Posted in: Brawlhalla, Card Games, Games, Tabletop, Ubisoft | Tagged: Blue Mammoth Games, Brawlhalla: The Card Game, FLYOS Games

Brawlhalla Will Be Getting Its Own Tabletop Card Game

Brawlhalla will be brawling its way to your kitchen table, as the video game will be getting a tabletop title sometime in 2026

Article Summary Brawlhalla: The Card Game launches in 2026, bringing the iconic brawler to tabletops everywhere.

Developed by FLYOS Games and Blue Mammoth Games in partnership with Ubisoft for a unique experience.

Battle as one of six Legends in strategic, fast-paced card matches for 2-4 players.

The game celebrates Brawlhalla's 10th anniversary and heads to crowdfunding in November 2025.

FLYOS Games and Blue Mammoth Games have partnered with Ubisoft to create a tabletop version of the game Brawlhalla. Simply called Brawlhalla: The Card Game, you will fight as one of six characters in the game, using a deck of cards for each one that will have you fight against each other as if you were playing a four-player match. Kind of like Dungeons & Dragons' Dungeon Mayhem title that came out a few years back. The game will be going through a crowdfunding phace in November, so it looks like we won't see this until sometime in 2026.

Brawlhalla: The Card Game

This strategic, fast-paced card game combines the same style of combat from the popular video game with tactical and action-packed card play that is ideal for families, friends, and competitive gamers. Perfect for 2-4 players, Brawlhalla: The Card Game is a test of wit. Choose your Legend, and compete to be the last survivor in the arena!

"We are incredibly excited to be celebrating Brawlhalla's 10th Anniversary by bringing it to players' tabletops with Brawlhalla: The Card Game," said Josh Kenneth, International Brand Manager for Brawlhalla. "We have a lot of developers at Blue Mammoth Games that are huge fans of card games, so it's extra special to be making this for such a momentous occasion. FLYOS' ability to translate the essence of games from the screen directly into players' hands made them the perfect partner for this venture. We're so proud of what we've made together and can't wait for players to experience Brawlhalla in an entirely new way."

"We're thrilled to partner with Maestro Media on this project," added Gary Paitre, Creative Director & Cofounder at FLYOS. "We share the same values, an uncompromising commitment to quality, a deep respect for the fans who make these projects possible, and a dedication to honoring the spirit of the IPs we work with. Maestro's expertise and passion make them the ideal partner to ensure it achieves the success it truly deserves."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!