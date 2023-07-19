Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE 2K | Tagged: wwe, WWE 2K23

Bray Wyatt Appears In The Latest WWE 2K23 DLC Pack

2K Games have released the latest DLC pack for WWE 2K23, as Bray Wyatt appears alongside some other heels, which you can buy today.

2K Games have released another new DLC pack for WWE 2K23, as Bray Wyatt makes his return to the series with some other fiends. This is essentially a villain pack as the eater of worlds arrives with some interesting choices. They include Uncle Howdy (who hasn't really wrestled and is probably Bo Dallas under the mask), Zeus (who fought two matches in 1989 to promote a movie), Valhalla (the former Sarah Logan), and two NXT performers in Joe Gacy and Blair Davenport. We got more info on everything that the pack has to offer for the game, as you can snag it today.

"The Revel with Wyatt Pack is headlined by the charismatic Bray Wyatt, a former WWE Champion, two-time Universal Champion, two-time Tag Team Champion, and host of the bizarre "Firefly Funhouse." Also appearing in the Revel with Wyatt Pack is the enigmatic Uncle Howdy, a previously unannounced addition, as well as four additional Superstars making their WWE 2K franchise debuts: Zeus, star of "No Holds Barred" and one-time rival of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, Valhalla, primal huntress often seen accompanying the Viking Raiders, Joe Gacy, leader of the cult-like faction The Schism, and Blair Davenport, best known for brutalizing her NXT opponents in a series of sneak attacks. These Superstars bring 44 new moves and taunts into the game, which can also be used for custom Superstars in the creation suite, and each playable Superstar also comes with their own MyFACTION card. This fourth DLC is available for individual purchase and is included as part of Season Pass, Deluxe Edition, and Icon Edition of WWE 2K23."

"Also available now in WWE 2K23's MyFACTION game mode is the new Summer Heat card collection featuring Amethyst tier Batista, Stacy Keibler, Chyna, Ultimate Warrior, and many more. Coming July 28 is the Neon Horizons card collection featuring Diamond tier The Prototype, Leviathan, and Chad Gable, plus Amethyst tier Alba Fyre, Bruno Sammartino, Grayson Waller, Roxanne Perez, Scott Steiner, and many more. On August 4, the SummerSlam card collection will launch featuring Diamond tier Roman Reigns, Asuka, Scott Hall, Bianca Belair, and Jake Roberts, plus many more."

