BREAKING: CD Projekt Red Issues Apology For Cyberpunk 2077 Issues

CD Projekt Red issued an apology in the middle of the night for the problems players are having with Cyberpunk 2077. In case it wasn't abundantly clear over the past week worth of social media, the game is absolutely glitchy with players experiencing problems on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles of both generations. Surprisingly, the one system everything seems to be working fine on is Google Stadia, where people have been saying there are few hiccups, but there are still problems. In response to this, the company issued a statement on Twitter, which you can read in full below.

First of all, we would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing [Cyberpunk 2077] on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase. We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Second, we will fix bugs and crashes, and improve the overall experience. The first round of updates has just been released and the next one is coming within the next 7 days. Expect more, as we will update frequently whenever new improvements are ready. After the holidays, we'll continue working — we'll release two large patches starting with Patch #1 in January. This will be followed by Patch #2 in February. Together these should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles. We will be informing you about the contents of each patch ahead of their release. They won't make the game on last-gen look like it's running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now. Finally, we would always like everyone who buys our games to be satisfied with their purchase. We would appreciate it if you would give us a chance, but if you are not pleased with the game on your console and don't want to wait for updates, you can opt to refund your copy. For copies purchased digitally, please use the refund system of PSN or Xbox respectively. For boxed versions, please first try to get a refund at the store where you bought the game. Should this not be possible, please contact us at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com and we will do our best to help you. Starting from today, you can contact us for a week up until December 21st, 2020.

Fan reaction, as you might suspect, has been pretty volatile to the tweet. Which shouldn't surprise anyone seeing as how these were the same people who yelled at the company and even sent death threats to the developers after the game was delayed to fix errors. Of course, they're going to be mad that they got the game and see it's still got errors. Those people, for lack of a better understanding, will always be unhappy because they didn't get what they wanted when they wanted it in pristine condition. The real letdown here is that the company didn't include a major Day 1 patch for Cyberpunk 2077 to fix some of these issues and that they won't all be corrected until February 2021 at the latest. We'll see what the company and fans do from here, but it seems only fitting for 2020 that we're ending the year with one of the most anticipated games of the year suffering major crashing glitches before our eyes.