Breakout Beyond Confirmed For Release In Late March

Breakout Beyond, a modernized take on the classic Atari action puzzle game, will be released for PC and consoles in late March

Features 72 levels, new sideways progression, and special block features for dynamic gameplay.

Two-player local co-op mode lets friends team up to tackle the game's challenges together.

Explore unlockable endless mode with global leaderboards and procedural effects for top scores.

Atari and developer Choice Provisions have confirmed the official release date for their upcoming game, Breakout Beyond. If you haven't seen this one yet, this title takes the classic action puzzle game and puts a new spin on it with modernized mechanics and challenges while still retaining that retro feeling. Originally, they made it sound like the game wouldn't be released for a while, but today, they dropped a new trailer and confirmed the game will be released on March 26 for PC via Steam, Atari VCS, and all three major consoles sometime later this year. Enjoy the latest trailer as we'll see it released in a month!

Breakout Beyond

In this neon-infused twist on the classic 1976 arcade game, players smash through each puzzle by clearing bricks to reach the final goal. However, the script has been flipped—literally! Players now progress sideways, breaking through barriers and building up combos that ramp up the intensity of the effects, rewarding the most skilled players with a dazzling light show. Breaking special blocks offers powerful advantages, like massive brick-clearing blasts, a protective barrier to shield the ball, and a laser cannon to carve a path forward. Each one unleashes stunning dynamic effects, delivering dazzling visuals never seen before in Breakout. Featuring 72 challenging levels, players' brick-blasting skills will be pushed to the brink—but they won't need to face the challenge alone. Block-breakers can forgo going solo and team up with a friend for a local two-player co-op and tackle the mayhem together. Alternatively, a new focus mode slows down time, sacrificing a higher score for greater control.

