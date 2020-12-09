It's Really Happening: Shiny Mew Is Finally Coming To Pokémon GO

Earlier, we reported that the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto is going down on February 20th from 9 AM to 9 PM. This event will feature a ticketed experience that will task players with catching the 150 original Kanto Pokémon. When that event's research is complete, players will then be given a second very special Timed Research that will, in the end, offer a Shiny Pokémon so highly coveted that many players believed it would never show up in Pokémon GO. That's right. We're finally getting Shiny Mew.

In their announcement for the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, Niantic wrote:

We're also excited to announce that during the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event, the first 150 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region will be available as Shiny Pokémon, some of them for the first time ever. If you're lucky, you just might find a Shiny Pokémon! You'll be able to encounter these Shiny Pokémon after the event is over, too. That's not all—after completing the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research, Trainers will receive a second event-exclusive Special Research line. Overcoming difficult challenges and daunting tasks will be required to complete it, but it'll all be worth it to discover Shiny Mew.

Yes, this means that Shiny Mew is a guaranteed encounter… with a caveat. Shiny Mew does not seem to be the reward for the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto research but is rather the reward of a second research given to those who complete the Kanto research. It is very unlikely that Niantic will ever offer a chance at this beautiful, blue Shiny Mew again, so it's imperative that trainers who desire this Pokémon (and hey… who wouldn't?) get out there and complete that Research.

As more information comes in on this upcoming event in Pokémon GO, Bleeding Cool will be here to report and to offer Special Research guides to help our fellow trainers on their quest to get Shiny Mew.

It's finally happening!