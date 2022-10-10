Broken Pieces Announced For Console Release This Month

Freedom Games confirmed this week that they will be releasing Broken Pieces on both Xbox and PlayStation this month. The game was released back in September on PC and has been getting praise from players who are exploring this psychological thriller set in a coastal French village. Now you'll be able to give the game a shot on consoles when to comes out on October 31st. We have the latest trailer below for you to see how it will look on those platforms, along with more details on the game.

"Broken Pieces is the first game to come out of the French game development studio Elseware Experience. When Elise and her fiancé decided to leave urban life and settle near the French coast, she could not imagine that she would end up completely alone. Now, surrounded by strange phenomena in a dark, post-Cold War climate, Elise will have to investigate and unravel the mysteries surrounding the region of Saint-Exil, its ritualistic cult, and its lighthouse overlooking the coast. Broken Pieces is an action-packed investigative and adventure video game set in France. The game puts you in the shoes of Elise, a woman in her thirties who finds herself in the village of Saint-Exil in an imaginary region reminiscent of Brittany. Following an unexplained paranormal phenomenon, Elise is stuck, completely alone, and out of time. Your investigation begins here."

"Step into Saint Exil, a Brittany, France-inspired coastal village trapped outside of the confines of time. Follow Elise, with fixed camera angles as she investigates the disappearance of her missing fiance, wields weather-altering powers, and uncovers unexplained phenomena of a local cult and mysteries based on local Brittany folklore. Bask in the eerie silence of the abandoned town or fill the void with collectible cassette tapes full of either valuable information or a hand-picked licensed soundtrack. Gather supplies to upgrade your weapons and overcome shadowy figures lurking around each corner. Solve Celtic puzzles while keeping an eye on your watch to make sure you make it home before nightfall…"