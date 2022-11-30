Broken Universe – Tower Defense Arrives On Xbox This Week

RedDeer Games and developer Jinthree Studio announced that they'll finally release Broken Universe – Tower Defense on Xbox consoles this week. The game has already been out on PC for over a year and a half, giving players a chaotic yet cuddly tower defense title that will warm your heart while you scramble to stand your ground. You'll be getting everything the PC version has down to the updates and additional content all in one title. Enjoy the trailer for the console version below as it will release on December 2nd, 2022.

"Create your own unique strategies in this tower defense with a twist in Broken Universe – Tower Defense. Play any way you want and any way you can think of. You even decide how each game starts by choosing where to land! Try lots of different strategies, from blocking all paths and hiding safely behind your walls, to guiding monsters down a long line of fire. Use the unique towers and barriers to come up with your own original style of play. Try blasting monsters so hard they can't approach, mixing monsters up until they can't function properly, or focusing on defense and recovery to build an impenetrable fortress. You can even try backing a bunch of monsters into a corner and wiping them all out at once, or lining them up and taking them out one-by-one."

"Travel around space helping the hero search for his lost girlfriend while battling monsters on various planets. Not only does each stage look different, but you also have to pay close attention to the items and environmental factors of each planet in order to craft your winning strategy. If you do it right, it'll be a huge help to your strategic gameplay. You'll need upgrades and technology in order to face off against strong monsters. Use upgrades to make your buildings and landing pod even stronger. Freely explore the four categories of the tech tree and adjust things to your taste to aid your strategy. For a truly unique game experience, upgrades and a tech tree alone aren't enough. Equip various modules to make your buildings one story stronger. You can also combine buildings to make completely new, stronger towers. In moments of danger, overcome the problem with skills. With items, you can begin devising your strategic gameplay before diving into a stage. Passing a stage is only the beginning. Challenge yourself with 3 difficulty levels (Normal, Hard, and Wild Mode), as well as Landing Machine, Challenge Mode, Endless Mode, and more."