Travellers Rest Adds New Massive Holiday Update

Indie developer Isolated Games and publisher IndieArk have given Travellers Rest a massive update adding in new holiday content. The update gives players a few new things to work with including a brand new tavvern map in the north end of the area, winter terrain that will be around during the event, and new Czech language support for those who wish to play in that language. But the big addition is the Turkey Trouble event, in which you will have to meet the request for several Christmas-themed recipes. We got more details about the update below.

New Winter Terrain: We have redone the tile set for the winter terrain; at the moment, this terrain will only be used in the Christmas event, but once we add seasons, it will be used in the normal game.

Christmas Event: In this year's Christmas event, you will meet Ace, a snowman who will give you new quests and a lot of Christmas recipes. Buy Christmas decorations with the Christmas tickets you get from selling new recipes in your tavern.

New Language – Czech: This update also adds a new language, Czech. Thanks to the community for helping us to translate Travellers Rest into new languages; remember that if you want to help us with translations you can join the localization project by clicking here.

This update also adds a new language, Czech. Thanks to the community for helping us to translate Travellers Rest into new languages; remember that if you want to help us with translations you can join the localization project by clicking here. What's next?: In the next update, the programming team will focus on fixing the cooperative mode issues. We know that the co-op fix is in high demand, and we apologize for the delay. In the meantime, the art team will work on new maps and characters.