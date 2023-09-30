Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Neowiz, Video Games | Tagged: BrownDust 2

BrownDust 2 Unveils Rou's Labyrinth Realm In Latest Event

Check out the latest update from Neowiz as they are celebrating 100 Days since the launch of BrownDust 2 with a new event and more.

Neowiz has released a new update recently for BrownDust 2, as they have unveiled an entirely new realm and celebrate 100 Days active. The new area players can explore is called Rou's Labyrinth, which brings with it new characters, a new PvE mode, new daily rewards, a special 100 Days event, and more. We have the rundown from the devs of what you can expect as the update is now live.

Character Pack 5: Rou's Labyrinth

Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Little Red Riding Hood 'Rou' and her encounters with iconic fairy tale characters. Explore new stories and forge epic alliances in this captivating adventure.

PvE Marvel: Fiend Hunter

Embark on a thrilling journey battling colossal fiends in a unique monthly cycle of challenges. Strategize, hunt, and reap the rewards, which are determined by your defeat count, highest level achieved, and damage inflicted.

Daily Rewards Galore

Simply log in daily during this event and claim up to a whopping 1,600 Diamonds and 10 Draw Tickets. Moreover, you can amass event currency by venturing into Character Pack 5, which can be exchanged for '50 Draw Tickets,' '60 Refining Crystals,' and '600 Diamonds.'

Diamonds Return Event

During this special period, a portion of Diamonds spent by our dedicated players will be returned through a thrilling event, offering more chances to explore the vast world of "BrownDust2."

BrownDust 2 100th Day Celebration Pass

Complete missions on the '100th Day Celebration Pass' to unlock an array of level-rewards, including a stash of 40 Draw Tickets, putting more power at your fingertips.

Special Commemorative Broadcast

On the 19th, we hosted a star-studded special broadcast on the official BrownDust2 YouTube channel, featuring Development PD Jun-hee Lee, the renowned story writer GyeongJae Han, the original artist Seong hyun Han (a.k.a. Origami), and business manager Jongho Kim. The broadcast was a showcase of our journey so far, including insights from a satisfaction survey, updates, and exclusive events for our loyal players.

