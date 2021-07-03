The Shapeshifter For Game Boy Releases Physical Copies This Month

Independent video game developer Green Boy Games has announced that The Shapeshifter, their game for the Game Boy handheld system, will be releasing physical copies sometime later this month. This game is a release for the original Game Boy, many decades after its obsoletion by way of the Game Boy Color and a parade of other systems to follow.

The physical copies of The Shapeshifter will also contain a number of extra items to augment the experience of playing this retro game. Those items include a pocket guide, a collectible coin, a protective case for the game's box, and a Code Wheel for use with the game.

897 backers on Kickstarter made this game possible to create, funding the project with a whopping $72,000 and then some in crowdfunding revenue. This successful campaign has caused The Shapeshifter to be mentioned on many different websites, including one where Green Boy Games was given a six-page feature.

Furthermore, a sequel to this game, entitled The Shapeshifter 2, has been announced, and a Kickstarter campaign will be forthcoming while development is already underway for the sequel game. According to the press release by Green Boy Games:

The Shapeshifter 2 will be available in a cartridge packed in a box with a manual and a lot of extras. The game will be fully compatible with all Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance handhelds.

The entire concept of revitalizing retro consoles and handheld systems is a lovely one. So far there has been a lot of discussion about the Game Boy. Previously we went over Pine Creek, a Game Boy Color game that has been announced recently, and surely there are even more games than Pine Creek or The Shapeshifter in the works by various companies. It's quite exciting. But what do you think? Is the Game Boy going to undergo a renaissance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!