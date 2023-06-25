Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Father/Son Super Rare

The often-homaged Father-Son Kamehameha gets another Super Rare card in Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Wild Resurgence.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal a special Super Rare from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

SS Goku & SS2 Gohan, Father-Son Solidarity is a Super Rare from Wild Resurgence that captures one of the most iconic moments in the history of Dragon Ball. Gohan is broken down and seemingly near defeat, as Cell is overpowering their Kamehameha stalemate. If Cell's Kamehameha blasts through Gohan's, it will destroy the entire world. Goku communicates to Gohan through King Kai and gives him the motivation he needs, forming a metaphorical and spiritual Father-Son Kamehameha to take down Cell. Note that this is not the first time that this moment was homaged. It has been featured multiple times before. Another card revealed today is the SS Son Goku, Believing in His Son, which alludes to Goku giving up against Cell as he knows it's Gohan who truly has the power to defeat him.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

