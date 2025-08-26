Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Taito, Video Games | Tagged: Bubble Bobble, Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons

Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons Confirmed For November Release

Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons has been given a proper release date, as the game will arrive on Steam, Switch, and PS5 this November

Article Summary Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons launches on Steam, Switch, and PS5 this November with new mechanics and puzzles

Explore ever-changing dungeons filled with sugary treats, treasures, and unique enemy challenges as Bub

Boost Bub’s skills by collecting treasures and mastering both classic and newly revamped abilities

Includes a bundled port of Bubble Symphony, adding classic arcade action alongside the new adventure

Taito and Arc System Works have confirmed that Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons will be released for PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Steam this November. In case you haven't seen the game, this is an all-new adventure within the Bubble Bobble universe with several new mechanics, puzzles, and challenges, set in a sugary treat world. The game will also include a bundled title, Bubble Symphony, a port of the 1997 home console release of the original 1994 arcade game. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game will be released on November 27, 2025.

Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons

Bub the bubble-blowing dragon goes on an adventure through sweet dungeons that change every time! Blow bubbles to catch bullies, use your horns and spikes to burst the bubbles and beat them! Bubbles can be carried by the wind, and you can get to high places by riding bubbles! Collect treasures in dungeons that change every time you step inside! Collecting treasure will strengthen Bub's abilities and skills. Get stronger along with Bub and explore the depths of treat-filled dungeons!

The first in the series to feature "dungeons" that change every time you step into them! Each time you enter a dungeon, the shape of the stage, the platforms, the enemies that appear, and their placement change, so you can always enjoy a fresh level! You don't necessarily have to beat all of the enemies in this game! Simply trap them or defeat them your way, and move on to the next stage by passing through the donut-shaped gate! In the dungeons, it is easy to get "treasures" that can be used to make Bub stronger, so dive back into dungeons repeatedly to collect treasures and build Bub's skills up! Once you get used to the controls and familiar with leveling Bub up, we recommend challenging your limits and dive even deeper into the dungeon!

Master both reworked skills and new skills! Water Bubbles are back with a new look! Master them to take out all your enemies in one fell swoop! Various other skills are scheduled to appear! Find the skills and strategies that suit you! The skills you have learned become items you can use. The number of items you can take to a dungeon at once is fixed, so it's up to you to decide what kind of skill items and useful items you take and how many of them you take. It is also up to you to decide in what order to strengthen Bub with the treasures you have collected. Try to find the skills and strategies that suit you!

