Bubble Ghost Remake Confirms March Release Date

Bubble Ghost Remake has been confirmed for release next month, as the game arrives for both PC and consoles in late March

Indie game developer Nakama Game Studio and publisher Selecta Play confirmed the release date for Bubble Ghost Remake, which is set to be released next month. The team revealed the official release date as March 27, and the game will arrive on both PC and Nintendo Switch. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out above.

Bubble Ghost Remake

No longer alive, renowned inventor Heinrich Von Schinker, returns to his castle in northern England with the same inquisitive nature he always had. That curiosity leads him to blow a strange bubble through corridors and more while facing down his own inventions, wild animals, and others that have begun to call his castle home. Guiding this bubble to freedom is the only way Heinrich can understand what has happened since his departure. With a unique artstyle and sounds that bring this wistful world to life, and more than 40 challenging levels filled with clever puzzles to platform through, Bubble Ghost Remake will captivate you like it did players years and years ago.

Unlock in-game achievements, compare scores with players around the world, and discover hidden game modes, collectibles, and more. After completing the Story mode and discovering all the secrets of Heinrich's castle, jump into Original mode to relive the magic of arcade lounges with a revamped experience of the 35 classic levels from Game Boy and Atari ST. Additionally, Speedrun mode tasks you with completing the game as fast as possible. The best of the best will find their name in the pantheon of legends in Bubble Ghost Remake's Hall of Fame.

