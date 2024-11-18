Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bubble Ghost Remake, Selecta Play

Bubble Ghost Remake Launches Demo On PC & Switch

Yoiu can play a free demo of the game Bubble Ghost Remake on both PC and Nintendo Switch, as the game will arrive in 2025

Article Summary Play the Bubble Ghost Remake demo now on PC & Switch, available ahead of its 2025 full game release.

Guide Heinrich's bubble through 40 new levels packed with puzzles, dangers, and unique art and sound.

Experience Original and Speedrun modes, compare scores, and unlock achievements in this nostalgic remake.

Fight epic bosses, discover secrets, and relive the classic 1987 game with modern enhancements.

Indie game developer Nakama Game Studio and publisher Selecta Play have dropped a new demo for Bubble Ghost Remake that you can play right now. You're getting a few levels of the game to play along with some of the game's features to check out, as you experience this modern-day version of the 1987 classic title. Enjoy the latest trailer above, which shows off many of the game's features and its new look, as the full version will be out sometime in 2025.

Bubble Ghost Remake

No longer alive, renowned inventor Heinrich Von Schinker, returns to his castle in northern England with the same inquisitive nature he always had. That curiosity leads him to blow a strange bubble through corridors and more while facing down his own inventions, wild animals, and others that have begun to call his castle home. Guiding this bubble to freedom is the only way Heinrich can understand what has happened since his departure. With a unique artstyle and sounds that bring this wistful world to life, and more than 40 challenging levels filled with clever puzzles to platform through, Bubble Ghost Remake will captivate you like it did players years and years ago.

Unlock in-game achievements, compare scores with players around the world, and discover hidden game modes, collectibles, and more. After completing the Story mode and discovering all the secrets of Heinrich's castle, jump into Original mode to relive the magic of arcade lounges with a revamped experience of the 35 classic levels from Game Boy and Atari ST. Additionally, Speedrun mode tasks you with completing the game as fast as possible. The best of the best will find their name in the pantheon of legends in Bubble Ghost Remake's Hall of Fame.

Challenge Your Skills: With multiple modes to play through and levels filled with dangers and puzzles around every corner, protecting Heinrich's bubble will test your platforming mettle.

With multiple modes to play through and levels filled with dangers and puzzles around every corner, protecting Heinrich's bubble will test your platforming mettle. Defeat Epic Bosses: Fight against Heinrich's inventions, once-loyal pets, and more in thrilling and difficult boss battles.

Fight against Heinrich's inventions, once-loyal pets, and more in thrilling and difficult boss battles. Compete For Glory: Whether you're aiming to conquer the game's toughest difficulty or secure your name in the Hall of Fame by perfecting your time in Speedrun mode, glory awaits the best players.

Whether you're aiming to conquer the game's toughest difficulty or secure your name in the Hall of Fame by perfecting your time in Speedrun mode, glory awaits the best players. Completely New Game and Remade Classic: Dive into an all-new adventure featuring 40 fresh levels across 5 unique worlds, along with the 35 iconic levels from the classic game that inspired it. Experience the perfect blend of nostalgia and innovation!

Dive into an all-new adventure featuring 40 fresh levels across 5 unique worlds, along with the 35 iconic levels from the classic game that inspired it. Experience the perfect blend of nostalgia and innovation! A Remake For Modern Audiences: Discover secret rooms, alternate endings, and unlock in-game achievements in this adventure made with amazing art, sound, and gameplay.

