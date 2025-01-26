Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bundle of Joy, Essay Games

Bundle Of Joy Receives Late March Release Date

Wanna play a game that brings all the stress of having a newborn baby into your life? Bundle of Joy will do just that in March

Article Summary Experience the chaos of parenting with Bundle of Joy's engaging minigames, releasing March 25 on Steam.

Step into the shoes of a new dad tackling parenting tasks and stress in a Wario Ware-inspired game.

Explore heartfelt narratives of parenthood while managing stress to avoid reaching a breaking point.

Navigate 15+ quirky child-rearing challenges and balance self-care throughout 10 chaotic days.

Indie game developer and publisher Essay Games announced their new game, Bundle of Joy, will be released on PC via Steam this March. This game gives us stress just by looking at it, as you're playing a parenting simulator at the earliest stages of being a parent. The game has you taking care of a newborn baby, as they have put a Wario Ware-like twist on everything by making these tasks all mini-games. The title will be out on March 25, but for now, you can see more in the trailer above.

Bundle of Joy

Bundle of Joy is a short minigame romp with contemplative narrative vignettes about parenthood, overcoming self-doubt, and self-care. Based on studio lead Nicholas O'Brien's personal experience, Bundle of Joy is an intimate yet playful look at the struggles of facing the unknown and doing your best even when you think that isn't enough. Set in the Spring of 2020, you play as a new father facing a series of child-rearing challenges while managing your ever-increasing stress. Change a diaper, clip baby's nails, clean up the highchair.

You gain stress as you tackle each task, and depending on your "parenting skill," you might end up stressing out. But don't worry, that's part of the parenting process! Failing minigames due to stress doesn't equate to losing. It's all part of the experience. As your day progresses, you'll get some downtime to reconnect with yourself and your partner. These moments allow you to recoup your stress as well as explore feelings of doubt, guilt, isolation, and obligation. Heavy, right?

Play as a new Dad (even if that's not your thing) managing ever-increasing stress!

Complete short & sweet child-rearing minigames from over 15 possible challenges!

Quirky Animations of squirmy butts and stuffy noses!

Feel all the feels in the delicately crafted narrative based on personal experience!

Survive for 10 chaotic days and journal your progress!

Avoid reaching a BREAKING POINT and reap stress-relieving rewards!

Groan with delight when each day starts with a randomly assigned condition!

Take Care of the Baby. Take Care of yourself!

