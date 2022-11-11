Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Cell Max Secret Rare

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out a Secret Rare from Fighter's Ambition.

The first Secret Rare we revealed featured Evil Saiyan. Now, the final villain from this summer's Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film gets his DBSCG debut with Cell Max, Deliverer of Despair. Cell Max is a completely different character than Cell himself and is not considered a resurrection. Instead, Cell Max is an unfinished but incredibly powerful project that the Red Ribbon Army hires out to Dr. Hedo. Hedo creates Cell Max but delays its completion, preferring Gamma 1 and 2. When Cell Max awakens and is unleashed on Gohan and Piccolo, the sheer power of this monster is world-threatening.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.