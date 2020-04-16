Bungie Launches Fundraiser For Global Healthcare Workers

Bungie has launched a new fundraiser in their community this week to support global healthcare workers during the coronavirus outbreak. The company revealed that they are currently running the Guardian's Heart fundraising initiative. All of the profits for this we'll be going directly to the charity Direct Relief. According to the company, this particular campaign will "raise money to buy supplies for frontline healthcare workers around the world". We learned that Bungie's community of content creators from across the globe will also be contributing to this campaign to bring in help from all over the world. The system is pretty simple and is done completely online, as players who donate $20 or more will earn a special Destiny 2 in-game Guardian's Heart emblem. The campaign itself is being run through the donation platform, Tiltify. Donors who donate $20 or more will receive an email within one week after the donation is complete that will contain the emblem code, which will also have instructions on how to redeem it through Bungie.net. Here's some added info on Direct Relief from Bungie about this campaign.

According to their own Mission: 'Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization, active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies – without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay.' We have worked previously with Direct Relief to provide aid to survivors of a devastating earthquake in Nepal. We knew we would want to work with them again someday, so we created an in-game emblem using their colors (more on that below). For this fundraising response initiative, all the money that we raise as Guardians will go directly to them. Direct Relief will work with a network of providers across the globe to deliver the supplies that healthcare workers need. This includes basic personal protective equipment, including gloves, masks, gowns, and face shields. The hospitals where they work will also receive food covers, prescription medication, portable oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and other intensive care unit equipment.