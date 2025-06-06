Posted in: Events, Games, Indie Games, Summer Game Fest, Video Games | Tagged: Big Walk, Blighted, Day Of The Devs, Dosa Divas, Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, mixtape, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, Neverway, Please Watch The Artwork, Posessor(s), Ratatan, Relooted, Snap & Grab, Summer Game Fest, Sword of the Sea

Everything Shown At Day Of The Devs – Summer Game Fest Edition 2025

Immediately following Summer Game Fest 2025's livestream, Day of the Devs held their annual summer showcase with multiple titles

Article Summary Day of the Devs 2025 highlighted 20 innovative indie games from studios worldwide after Summer Game Fest.

Showcase featured new reveals like Escape Academy 2, Moonlighter 2, and a mix of action, puzzle, and narrative titles.

Games ranged from rhythm roguelikes to emotional narrative adventures, stealth, heist, and cooperative gameplay.

Notable titles include Snap & Grab, Sword of the Sea, Big Walk, Toem 2, and Marvel Cosmic Invasion.

After the main Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase, the crew at Day of the Devs held their annual Summer livestream, showing off several indie games. The team showed off 20 games in total from a variety of studios, many of them very small indie companies from around the world. Some making their premiere like Escape Academy 2, and others, like Moonlighter 2, making an update> We have the full rundown of titles below, as you can see the showcase above about two and a half hours in (airing after Summer Game Fest's stream).

Snap & Grab

Nifty Nevada is the world's most famous fashion photographer. She's also the mysterious mastermind behind the world's most brazen unsolved heists. What's her secret? Her loyal crew of henchmen keep her from ever lifting a beautiful, important finger! As Nifty, you'll travel to exclusive and exotic locations, using your fashion photographer skills to take pictures of anything and everything you want to steal – as well as any complications or threats in the way. Then, instead of committing any crimes yourself, assemble your photos to plan the perfect heist for your crew to execute! They are going to do a great job. Your plans won't cause complete chaos or have any problems. Don't worry about it!

Big Walk

Big Walk is a cooperative multiplayer adventure about teamwork and talking. Set out with your friends through a wide-open world full of challenges, puzzles, and discoveries. You'll need to work together to find your way around, stay in contact using an assortment of tools and toys, and figure out new ways to communicate when you suddenly find yourself speechless. Adventuring aside, there's plenty of time to just hang out. Sit and watch the sunset, or steal your friend's binoculars and kick them into the ocean. Spending time with friends is the best part of a big walk.

Sword of the Sea

Carve your way forward on the ancient and powerful Hoversword, which moves like a snowboard, skateboard, and surfboard all in one. Build momentum to reach top speed and catch big air off the crests of giant waves. Pull off radical flips, spins, and grab tricks with ease as you shred halfpipes, ramps, and wall rides. It's the perfect balance of exhilarating action and fluid, meditative movement.

Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School

Welcome to Escape Academy, the world's foremost clandestine educator in the art of Escape. Whether a returning student or a new pupil, players have come to the right place. Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School evolves the escape room format of the first game into a whole new genre. This is the first open-world escape room game, and it's available right in the comfort of your own home.

Mixtape

On their last night together, three friends embark on one final adventure. Play through a mixtape of memories, set to the soundtrack of a generation. En route to their final party together, a perfectly curated playlist draws three friends into dreamlike reenactments of their formative memories. Experience a variety of narrative vignettes exploring the pivotal moments that shaped them. Players will immerse themselves in the teenage wasteland by playing through a mixtape of joyful gameplay, from skateboarding and flying to taking photos after hours at an abandoned theme park, hitting baseballs, and putting on a fireworks show from the backseat of a car. It's the greatest hits of the teenage experience, from the first kiss to the last dance.

Blighted

Battle your way through a psychedelic western nightmare to reclaim the memories of your people in Blighted, a Metroidvania Action-RPG from the creators of Guacamelee!. Harness the power of the deadly, reality-altering Blight and unravel the world's mysteries. In the past, the dead were buried with seeds planted in their brains. These seeds would grow into trees, surrounding the player's village. The fruit from these trees was special, it contained the memories of the dead. Knowledge and traditions were passed along through this fruit for generations. This continued until the one called Sorcisto defiled the ritual. By eating brains raw, he gained vast power and knowledge. He consumed the player's entire village, destroyed its memory forest, and infected the world with a deadly Blight.

Dosa Divas

After years apart, sisters Samara and Amani journey with their ancient spirit-mech on a mission to defeat a rotten fast food empire and reconnect communities with their traditions. Platform through vibrant villages, battle corporate goons, reconcile with loved ones, and eat one last meal together before saying goodbye. Journey across a vibrant world to reconnect with estranged friends and family. Battle them in fantastical turn-based narrative combat to reconcile past hurts and open up the possibilities of friendship and love. Food is more than fuel – it's community, culture, history, shared memories. Discover new recipes through exploration and conversation, and cook for friends, family and local communities to heal rifts and reconcile relationships. Discover and shape your spirit-mech's mechanical and fantastical abilities as you traverse the world, cook and battle together.

Posessor(s)

Possessor(s) is a fast-paced action side scroller with combat inspired by platform fighters, a story told through dangerous characters, set in a deep interconnected world ready for exploration. Play as Luca, the host, and Rehm, her less-than-cooperative counterpart, as they explore a quarantined city ripped apart and flooded by an interdimensional catastrophe. Their only hope of survival is by learning to co-exist.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

Dive deep into Action-RPG with roguelike elements and a tale about new beginnings. With no coin to your name, you and the other townsfolk find yourselves stranded in the distant village of Tresna. Now, it's up to you to get back on your feet and turn your humble shop into the beating heart of the village's wealth. Explore dangerous dungeons, gather relics, sell them, and reinvest in your friends' establishments. Unlock new weapons, armor, shop decorations, and—more importantly—restore hope that things can one day turn around.

Please Watch The Artwork

The game continues the tradition of immersing players in the captivating realm of a renowned modern artist. This time, become absorbed in the iconic paintings of Edward Hopper, known for his themes of loneliness and urban solitude. You are a nightwatch at The Museum of animated Modern Art (MaMA), tasked with spotting changes in the paintings. There's nothing chasing you except the feelings of paranoia, melancholy and isolation. Oh… and there is a lonely clown moving from canvas to canvas, infecting other paintings with his sorrow. To prevent this from happening, you'll need sharp eyes, a strong memory and lots of coffee.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion

In Marvel Cosmic Invasion, the immortal Super Villain Annihilus has launched an unprecedented attack across the galaxy, threatening all life as we know it. Super Heroes both Earth-born and cosmic must now join forces in a star-spanning adventure against the deadly Annihilation Wave. Brawl through the streets of New York City all the way to the depths of the Negative Zone to foil Annihilus' vow to spread death across the cosmos in classically inspired side-scrolling combat.

Neverway

Neverway is a blend of horror, life sim, and action RPG. After Fiona quits her job, she starts over on a farm and becomes the immortal herald of a dead god. Keep your life from falling apart while searching for Neverway, a nightmare reality that is slowly leaking into yours.

Relooted

Near the end of the 21st century, the political powers that be brokered a Transatlantic Returns Treaty, promising the repatriation of African artifacts from museums. Good old fashioned diplomacy was working — until it wasn't. An amendment switched up the terms and conditions of which objects were to be returned. Museums, now knowing that only publicly displayed artifacts would be given back, were slowly removing artifacts from public display. When life gives you lemons and museums pull shady moves, it's time to chuck the lemons back at life and try a new, stealthier form of diplomacy. You've got 70 of these artifacts to (re)loot, all of which exist in real life and are of huge cultural, historical, and spiritual significance to the people they were taken from.

Ratatan

Ratatan is a rhythm roguelike action game that combines rhythm games and side-scrolling action, with online co-op gameplay supporting up to 4 players. An intense battle unfolds with over 100 characters fighting in a massive melee. Defeat the enemies by riding the rhythm of Ratatan's catchy, toe-tapping soundtrack in this delightful, heartfelt adventure!

Thick As Thieves

Chart your rise to master thief in a glittering, gloomy 1910s metropolis blending industry, magic and intrigue. Your choices unlock unique playstyles and strategies that shape your thief character. Tell your story through a fusion of emergent multiplayer gameplay and dynamic storytelling. Immerse yourself in a living world where no two nights are ever the same, ensuring endless challenges and discoveries.

Pocket Boss

(No information was provided about this title at the time we published this article)

Consume Me

Hey remember when your parents, your friends, and society at large all conspired to make you feel ugly, lazy, stupid, and unloved despite the brilliant human spirit contained within you? No? Well, allow us to refresh your memory via the timeless medium of a slice-of-life role-playing game! In Consume Me, you take on the role of Jenny, young, in love, and entering her final year of high school. Make meticulous scheduling decisions to maximize your glow-up! Solve the puzzle game of dieting! Evade distractions as you pursue scholarly success! Do chores to get money from mom at a rate much lower than minimum wage!

OFF

One of the most influential RPGs of the last 20 years is finally coming to Steam. Take control of the Batter as he seeks to purify an uncanny and hopeless world haunted by specters, guided by a cryptic, grinning cat called The Judge. I must say, this is really quite strange. You are the first living being I have ever met in this place. Nevertheless, I will introduce myself. I am the Judge. The Batter has a sacred mission to fulfill. He seeks to purify the world. You, then, the controller, the soul that he harbors, must aid him in this laudable task. Alongside my sportive companion you will find it necessary to solve puzzles, rain blows upon certain hostile individuals of our wild zones, and oversee the headways and logistics of a network of swan boats and interurban locomotives.

Tire Boy

Tire Boy is fast and nimble, leaping through lush environments, solving environmental puzzles, and taking on heroic battles—all while helping the locals, and uncovering his own past. Launch from air gusts, bounce off giant mushrooms, and roll down ramps to reach new heights. Master momentum and timing to access seemingly impossible locations as you navigate between towns and biomes, discovering shortcuts and secret passages along the way.

Toem 2

Tie those sneakers and ready your camera, it's time to set off on a new photo adventure in Toem 2! Set a few years after the original story, you head off on another relaxing adventure, spurred on by your awakened passion for discovering and photographing these mysterious "events" known as Toem's. Take on the role of a more confident adventurer by jumping and climbing your way across the environment, allowing you to see the world from a whole new perspective. Make your way through new regions, lend a hand to new faces and create lasting friendships.

