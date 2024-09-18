Posted in: Among Us, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Button City Soccer Days, Subliminal Gaming

Button City Soccer Days Will Add An Among Us Crossover

Button City Soccer Days will be getting a team that acts a little sus on the field, as the astronauts from Among Us will join the game

Article Summary Button City Soccer Days features an Among Us crossover, adding sus astronauts to the team roster.

Subliminal Gaming announces this collaboration with Innersloth ahead of the game's 2025 release.

Join Fennel the Fox and the Fluff Squad in a storyline filled with soccer, friendship, and rivalries.

Experience arcadey soccer with weather challenges, injuries, and unpredictable twists in Local Multiplayer.

Indie game developer and publisher Subliminal Gaming confirmed that Button City Soccer Days will get a crossover with another indie title when the game launches next year. The team shared new images confirming that the astronauts from Among Us will be a part of the game in a partnership with publisher Innersloth. The game isn't out yet, so the announcement is a little weird to promote content people can't play until 2025, but they have a trailer showing it off for you to check out.

Button City Soccer Days

Soccer mania has come to Button City! People all over town are forming teams to play in the new Open Soccer Tournament. Fennel the fox and his scrappy group of friends team up in this charming soccer adventure, with an engaging story and adorable action gameplay! Plan your training in the story portions: Bond with your friends, manage your teammates and make choices that impact your game and narrative. Enjoy arcadey, action-packed soccer matches against rival teams while also being ready for the unexpected! Overcome bad weather, injuries, and red cards that will affect the team's season!

Join Fennel the Fox and the rest of the Fluff Squad of Button City for an adorable adventure – just in time for soccer season! With the annual championship on the horizon, Fennel and crew catch wind of a plot from the greedy Pepperbottom. Join forces with the rival Tuff Fluffs to take down the corporate fat cat's professional team and save the tournament! Unite and manage the new Button City FC and prepare for the competition ahead. Stay sharp with training sessions and compare stats to swap in the optimal players for each match. Move up the bracket in physics-based matches against a lineup of rival teams, including a group of particularly sus Crewmates… Play to the team's fullest potential by staying observant of weather conditions and other potential dangers – injuries, storms, and more affect matches and the story itself! Master fuzz-filled footwork in Free Play mode and make friends into rivals in Local Multiplayer matches.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!