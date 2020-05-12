Bytten Studio Announces Their New Game Cassette Beasts

Bytten Studio announced earlier today their first game is on the way as we're getting a new monster-fusion RPG called Cassette Beasts. The game has a major Pokémon influence along with a healthy dose of '80s nostalgia as you will collect monsters and store them in a special cassette player and do battle against other creatures out in the wild. What's more, you'll explore the island you're on unraveling its secrets while also building up your own character and the relationships they have with others doing the same as you. You can read more about the game as it's set to be released on Steam, as well as consoles somewhere down the road, but no release window has been set yet.

Welcome to New Wirral, a remote island inhabited by creatures you've only dreamed of, nightmares you hopefully haven't, and a cast of brave folks who use cassette tapes to transform for battle. To find a way home you'll need to explore every inch of the island, and record monsters to tape to gain their abilities! Transform into monsters using… retro cassette tapes? Faced with the constant threat of monster attacks, the residents of Harbourtown, New Wirral choose to fight fire with fire. Record a monster to tape, then play it back to take on its form for battle!

Fuse monster forms. Getting close to your companion has benefits–while transformed you can combine your strengths to gain the upper hand in battle! Any two monster forms can be fused to produce unique, fully-animated new fusion forms.

Explore a rich open world. Certain monster abilities can be used in human form. You'll need these to help you get around, solve puzzles, and locate dungeons. Glide, fly, swim, climb, dash, go invisible, or turn magnetic!

Travel alongside a diverse cast of human companions. Never fight alone! Form bonds, spend time together, and help your selected partner complete personal goals to become a better team.

Master a deep battle system. Take advantage of elemental chemistry to apply extra buffs or debuffs alongside your attack, or even alter your opponent's elemental type!