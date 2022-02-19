Cafe Owner Simulator Set To Debut During Steam Next Fest

Indie publisher RockGame announced they have another simulator game on the way as we'll be getting Cafe Owner Simulator. Developed by Second Reality, this particular sim will have you running your own little cafe from a dive in the middle of the city to a perfect place for people to lounge, get coffee, do light work, and just hang out with some cupcakes. But like a lot of sims, there's the business side as well where you'll be upgrading,e expanding, and dealing with the hassles of employment. The game doesn't have a release date at the moment, but you'll be able to try a demo during Steam Next Fest starting on February 21st.

Open your dream restaurant at FPP. Create a unique exterior and interior, hire the best workers and chefs, create a place where people will love to eat, spend time and spend their money. Simulation of the restaurant business. The most important feature of Cafe Owner Simulator is the ability to "build" a restaurant business from 0. You get an old room from your father, and you decide to open a dream restaurant there. But it takes money. You decide to take work on order, for restoration, cleaning and putting someone else's restaurant business in order. After each task, you can invest in your institution.

Renovate the building and remove all the trash, paint the walls, renovate the floors and ceilings, create an interior that will appeal to you and your future clients. Create a menu of dishes, hire employees, buy groceries, shape the style of your establishment, mood and order advertising from bloggers and the press. We try to create a variety of possibilities in the game, so you won't get bored! You will have to pay bills, extinguish fires, repair faulty equipment, poison cockroaches and other pests, hire security guards to keep homeless and drunkards out of the restaurant. When you complete tasks, the level of your establishment will grow, and you will be able to expand it, complete additional premises, open the second floor and much more. What establishment will you open?