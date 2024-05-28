Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Black Ops 6, Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Reveals Artwork & Promo Trailer

Activision dropped a new teaser trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 as they prepare to reveal more at the Xbox Games Showcase.

Article Summary Activision unveils teaser for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 with a new trailer.

Reveal set for June 9 during the Xbox Games Showcase and Black Ops 6 Direct.

The game's setting hints at a late '80s to early '90s era with historical figures.

First Xbox Showcase to feature games from Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, and others.

Activision has released a brand new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to tease the game, as they ramp up the hype ahead of the game's special Direct presentation. The live-action trailer is basically here to serve as a teaser for what's been happening in the fallout of the Cold War. It's pretty clear they're going for the late '80s and early '90s take on the world as they are showing us images of former President George H.W. Bush and former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Enjoy the trailer as the reveal will still take place on June 9.

Black Ops 6 Direct

Like our double-feature last year with Starfield Direct, immediately following the Showcase we'll be airing a special deep-dive into the next installment in the beloved Call of Duty franchise – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Join us on June 9 for the Xbox Games Showcase followed by Black Ops 6 Direct. This will also be our first Showcase featuring games from our portfolio of studios across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, and Xbox Game Studios, in addition to titles from our third-party partners. June 9's double-feature broadcast also kicks off a week's worth of coverage here on Xbox Wire and The Official Xbox Podcast, featuring updates and deep-dives on a ton of games.

This will also be our first Showcase featuring games from our portfolio of studios across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios, in addition to titles from our third-party partners. You'll be able to enjoy both of our June 9 livestreams live through a variety of outlets, and in over 30 languages, and American Sign Language and English Audio Descriptions. Airtime for the Xbox Games Showcase followed by Black Ops 6 Direct in local time zones:

PT: June 9, 10am

June 9, 10am ET: June 9, 1pm

June 9, 1pm BST: June 9, 6pm

June 9, 6pm CET: June 9, 7pm

June 9, 7pm JST: June 10, 2am

June 10, 2am AEST: June 10, 3am

