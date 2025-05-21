Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 & Warzone Reveals More Season 04 Details

We got a better idea of what's coming to both Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone with new intel for Season 04

Article Summary Season 04 brings new maps, modes, and major Zombies updates to Black Ops 6 for a fresh gameplay experience.

Warzone introduces The Overlook POI, new limited-time modes, and dual Ranked Play with Verdansk and Rebirth Island.

Five new weapons, exciting Operator skins, and a jam-packed Battle Pass headline the latest season's rewards.

Major in-game events and CDL announcements promise action-packed weeks for all Call of Duty fans.

Activision dropped more details of what's coming in Season 04 for both Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone, set to launch next week. There's a ton of content coming across the board as they have new Zombies storyline additions, a new story for the main campaign, tons of fun content coming to every mode in the game, and more set to make Warzone even more challenging. We have the dev notes and a new trailer here, as you can read the finer details on their latest blog. Season 04 will launch on May 29, 2025.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Season 04 Updates

Black Ops 6 Overview

Five MP Maps: Drop into Icelandic AOs with three new maps at launch including the Shutdown and Fugitive 6v6 Core maps and the Blitz Strike map. In the mid-season, party it up in Eclipse and play a reimagined Fringe.

New and Returning Modes: Pick up dog tags to drain the enemy's reserves in Team Elimination, a fun new twist on the Kill Confirmed formula. Make every bullet count with the return of One in the Chamber and get festive in the Party Ops Limited-Time Mode.

Additional Equipment: The Grim Reaper Scorestreak returns from the original Black Ops, offering an explosive payload that's guaranteed to blow the competition sky high.

Season 04 Ranked Play: Challenge the best of the best, get those wins, and climb the Ranks in a new season of Multiplayer Ranked Play, with all-new rewards and bragging rights.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Overview

Grief Returns! Drop into this epic 4v4 competitive battle on all maps, outlasting the opposition while securing Capture Zones to debuff and Grief your opponents. The last team still standing wins!

Additional Gameplay Content: Crack open the armored undead and create area-of-effect explosions with the Shatter Blast Ammo Mod, chew over the impressive effects of three new GobbleGums, and create even bigger explosions with the Grim Reaper Support launcher.

New Modes and More: Unlock hidden rewards with more Dark Ops Challenges, then prepare to face down a powered-up Abomination, survive as long as you can in the Starting Room LTM, and prove your Leaderboard worth by zombie slaying for bragging rights and rewards!

Warzone Overview

New Point of Interest: The towering skyscraper known as The Overlook comes to Downtown Verdansk, with ziplines, cranes, and an impressive interior to explore.

New and Limited Time Modes: Clash mode – the massive 52v52 Verdansk Deathmatch – is back! Join 51 other Operators in a chaotic firefight to claim domination points and defeat foes. Then compete in a specially themed area of Verdansk in a match with rule-bending modifiers in Havoc Royale. And drop into Rebirth Island for a spot of Resurgence Casual human and bot combat.

Doubling Down on Ranked Play: Call of Duty: Warzone doubles down – literally – with two separate Ranked Play modes; Battle Royale: Ranked (Verdansk) at launch running throughout the entire season, and the return of Ranked Play to Rebirth Island at Mid-season.

New Features: Cranes and horizontal ziplines Downtown. Lobby Lockdown in The Overlook.

Across All Modes

Weapons Detail: Five new weapons arrive in Season 04, including two at launch: the LC10 SMG and FFAR 1 Assault Rifle. Later in the season, get your hands on the , Essex Model 07 Marksman Rifle, Olympia Special weapon and Pickaxe Melee weapon, and change up your playstyle with new attachments.

The Events Horizon: Season 04 is packed with Events, including Rivals, Ballerina (From the World of John Wick), and even more coming mid-season. Plus, prove your worth across the Zombies leaderboards and become King of the Dead!

Battle Pass and BlackCell: The Season 04 Battle Pass brings Stitch and brutal BlackCell Operator Omen to the forefront alongside new Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, Calling Cards, Finishing Moves, Emotes, and more in a mix of free and premium tiers. Free tiers include two new base weapons and the G-Grip Tactical Foregrip.

Season 04 Operators: Stitch returns after being freed from prison, headlining the new Battle Pass next to the sinister Omen leading BlackCell. Plus, deploy as assassin Eve Macarro in a collaboration with Ballerina, followed by much more at the mid-season.

CDL Announcements: Major IV is almost here! Find out where to watch, plus the in-game rewards you can unlock, just for tuning in!

